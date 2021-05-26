GABY Inc.: Gaby Inc. Reports Q1 2021 Revenue of $3.4MM and Record First Quarter 2021 Pro Forma Revenue of $12.3MM

Record Q1 pro forma revenue i of $12.3 MM up 8.5x over Q1 2020 revenue

Revenue of $3.4MM up 135% over same quarter last year

Record Q1 pro forma EBITDA i of $1MM up 140% over Q1 2020 EBITDA i

Improved Q1 2021 EBITDAi of 65% over the same quarter last year

SANTA ROSA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / GABY Inc. ("GABY" or the "Company") (CSE:GABY)(OTCQB:GABLF), a cannabis retail consolidator operating exclusively in California is pleased to announce first quarter revenue was $3.4 million, up 135% from the same quarter last year and its Q1 2021 pro forma revenue[i] was $12.3 million, up 8.5 times over Q1 2020 revenue[ii].

Further, GABY's gross margin for Q1 2021 was 7% and its pro forma gross margini for Q1 2021 was 37% compared to negative 15% in Q1 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations ("EBITDA")i for Q1 2021 was negative $0.9 million and Pro Forma EBITDAi for Q1 2021 was $1.0 million compared to negative $2.5 million for Q1 2020.

"It is gratifying to see GABY finally starting to reap the reward of its cost cutting measures and business reengineering commenced in Q1, 2020. And better still to know the best is yet to come, as we have yet to see the full benefit of the synergies to be realized with the acquisition of the Mankind Dispensary," said Margot Micallef, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of GABY.

With the acquisition of the Mankind Dispensary, GABY's proprietary products (Sonoma Pacific and Lulu's) joined Mankind's proprietary products on shelf at its dispensary. Proprietary brands currently make up 20% of all flower sold in Mankind. GABY plans to increase this number to 30% by year end and to add additional proprietary brands in other product categories, starting with concentrates later this month.

GABY is also leveraging Mankind's supplier relationships for the benefit of its other verticals, including its distribution and manufacturing platforms offering and end to end solution for such suppliers from harvest to consumer all the while harvesting additional margin from each of its three verticals: manufacturing, distribution and retail. Specifically:

GABY's goal is to bring 10 third party brands to its distribution platform enabling it to harvest margin from those existing suppliers (brands) through both its distribution and retail verticals. Mankind's knowledge of the pain points of the relationship between brands and third-party distributors, plus its insight into the relative strength of brands, will aid in onboarding additional strong brands onto the SPD platform. GABY will apply this same strategy to encourage its suppliers to use the third-party manufacturing services of SPD to enable it to harvest additional margin from this vertical. Further, GABY intends to work with cultivators who have launched, or are interested in launching their own proprietary brands, to exchange shelf space for better wholesale pricing of flower and biomass for its proprietary retail brands.

In addition, with the benefit of the experience which the GABY management team brings to operating retail stores, since closing the Miramar transaction, GABY has been working on integrating and streamlining Mankind operations. Specifically, management has:

Implemented a spending freeze pending final approval of departmental budgets which integrate the synergies of the acquisition of Mankind. All new spends are subject to an expected return on investment. Commenced mapping the decision making and deliverables in each department to identify redundancies, inefficiencies, risks, and improvements in communication and collaboration with other departments. Reviewed and revised Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) with the benefit of the mapping project so as to create an operation manual by which all dispensaries (current and future) will operate (much like a franchise model).

"I've done this before", said Margot Micallef. "Before moving into the cannabis world, I was involved in multiple retail consolidations. Proper integration is painstaking work but well worth the effort. Mankind will be the template for each of the dispensaries we bring on board as we aggressively consolidate the highly fragmented retail vertical in California", she concluded.

Led by TJ Finch, former head of Business Developments at Cresco (one of the largest and most acquisitive multi-state operators in the United States) GABY now has three merger and acquisition (M&A) experts aggressively sourcing and negotiating opportunities for GABY.

About GABY

Based in Sonoma County California, GABY is a retail cannabis consolidator with a multi-vertical strategy. GABY has several proprietary cannabis brands in market and owns a significant majority of its supply channel including, manufacturing, distribution, and retail. GABY's strong asset base combined with a management team comprised of highly skilled and successful retail entrepreneurs along with pioneers in California cannabis establishes a strong foundation from which GABY will continue to aggressively grow its brand portfolio and dispensary footprint across California.

GABY's shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "GABY" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "GABLF". For more information on GABY, visit www.GABYInc.com.

iSee Non-GAAP Disclosure below:

NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE

Pro forma revenue, pro forma gross profit, pro forma Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by IFRS, and, therefore, are considered non-GAAP measures. Management believes that, in addition to revenue and net loss, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations provides a measure of operating cash flows before servicing debt, income taxes, capital expenditures and other gains and losses. Management believes Pro Forma Revenue, Pro Forma Gross Profit and Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA from continuing operations provide insight into the future operations of GABY. These measures do not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers and should not be viewed as a substitute for measures reported under IFRS.

Below is a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures highlighted in green in the following table:

1Revenue, gross profit, SG&A and depreciation of plant and equipment as reported in USD in Miramar's Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (UNAUDITED) for the three months ended December 31, 2020 included in GABY's CSE Form 2A Listing Statement filed on SEDAR April 21, 2021.

2USD in preceding column translated using average foreign exchange rate of 1.2663 CAD per USD used in translating GABY's Q1 2021 USD income statement line items.

[ii] Selected financial and operational information is outlined above and should be read in conjunction with GABY's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website www.GABYinc.com. SOURCE: GABY Inc.

