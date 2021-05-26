Murchison Minerals Ltd.: Murchison Minerals Announces the Appointment of New Director, Ms. Jacqueline Leroux

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ("Murchison" or the "Company") (TSXV:MUR) is pleased to announce that it has added a new director, Ms. Jacqueline Leroux, to its Board of Directors.

A metallurgical engineer, Ms. Jacqueline Leroux has built a successful career in the Canadian mining industry that spans more than 28 years, having worked for several renowned mining companies including Blackrock Metals, Mason Graphite and Goldcorp, specializing in environmental compliance. Currently, Ms. Leroux is working as Director of Environment at Troilus Gold, overseeing the permitting process, environmental compliance, environmental design input and social acceptability. She is also the owner of JLeroux enr, an environmental consulting firm based in Quebec, Canada.

JC Potvin, President and CEO of Murchison, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Jacqueline to our team. She has a wealth of experience in environmental and local community-relations issues, and we believe her valuable expertise will reinforce our commitment to making Murchison part of the Canadian green energy revolution."

Murchison also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 500,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.095 per share for a period of 5 years and vest immediately, to a director, consultants and employees of the Company, in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan.

About Murchison Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:MUR)

Murchison is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the 100% owned Brabant-McKenzie zinc-copper-silver project in north-central Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in the HPM nickel-copper-cobalt project in Quebec. Murchison has 108.9 million shares issued and outstanding.

Additional information about Murchison and its exploration projects can be found on the Company's website at www.murchisonminerals.com.

For further information, please contact:

Jean-Charles (JC) Potvin, President and CEO or Erik H Martin, CFO

Tel: (416) 350-3776

info@murchisonminerals.com

CHF Capital Markets

Thomas Do, Investor Relations Manager

Tel: 416-868-1079 x 232

thomas@chfir.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Murchison Minerals Ltd.

