Enzolytics, Inc.: Enzolytics Announces the Discovery of Conserved, Immutable Target Sites on HTLV-1 and Plans To Commence Production of Monoclonal Antibodies Targeting These Sites

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) (the "Company") today announced it has identified conserved, expectedly immutable sites on the HTLV-1 virus against which it will produce targeted anti-HTLV-1 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs). There are no effective vaccines against HTLV-1 and no antiviral drugs available for treating infections caused by the virus. Utilizing the Company's proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) methodology, conserved target sites have now been identified against which fully human anti-HTLV-1 monoclonal antibodies will be produced in its lab on the campus of Texas A&M University in the University's Institute for Preclinical Studies. The Company's own Artificial Intelligence team continues to identify the critical sites on viruses against which monoclonal antibodies will be produced to treat infectious viral diseases. Experts recognize the significance of producing multiple monoclonal antibodies targeting multiple conserved sites as a necessary approach to effective therapy. This allows the administration of a "cocktail" of antibodies, all targeting conserved and expectedly immutable sites.

Adult T-cell leukemia (ATL) and HTLV-1 associated myelopathy/tropical spastic paraparesis (HAM/TSP) are several diseases associated with HTLV-1. More than 20 million people worldwide are infected with the virus. Up to 10% will develop the debilitating and sometimes deadly disease. HTLV-1 causes adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma (ATL), HTLV-associated myelopathy (HAM), spastic paraparesis, and other rare illnesses. Signs and symptoms of HTLV-1 infection include motor and sensory changes in the extremities, inflammation in the spinal cord, a spastic gait in combination with weakness of the lower limbs, cognitive impairment, bladder dysfunction, and bladder cancer. HTLV-1 is similar to the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), is transmitted through sexual contact, from mother to child via breastfeeding and through exposure to contaminated blood.

HTLV-1 requires cell-to-cell contact for efficient transmission. The virus utilizes Envelope (Env) glycoprotein-mediated cell binding and entry. Using Enzolytics' proprietary AI methodology, multiple conserved sites have been identified in the outer envelope of the HTLV-1 virus. Enzolytics continues to harness the power of artificial intelligence, in conjunction with the Company's proprietary fully human monoclonal antibody methodology, to create universal, durable, broadly neutralizing monoclonal antibodies against multiple viruses, now to include monoclonal antibodies against HTLV-1.

Charles Cotropia, CEO of Enzolytics, said: "We now have a comprehensive platform for producing multiple targeted monoclonal antibodies against numerous infectious diseases. This platform includes our ability to first identify multiple conserved and expectedly immutable sites on viruses with the ability to then produce fully human monoclonal antibodies targeting those sites. This approach opens the door to new and durable therapies that can be used to treat innumerable human infectious diseases."

About Enzolytics, Inc.

Enzolytics, Inc. is a drug development company committed to the commercialization of its multiple proprietary therapeutics to treat debilitating infectious diseases. The Company's patented ITV-1 therapeutic is a suspension of Inactivated Pepsin Fraction (IPF), which studies have shown effectively treats HIV/AIDS. IPF is the active component of ITV-1 and is a purified extract of porcine pepsin. ITV-1 has also been shown to modulate the immune system.

Additionally, the Company has a proprietary technology for producing fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) against infectious diseases including HIV, rabies, influenza A, influenza B, tetanus, and diphtheria. Its proprietary methodology for producing fully human monoclonal antibodies is currently employed to produce monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat other infectious diseases including the Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

Safe Harbor Statement: This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties associated with financial projections, budgets, milestone timelines, clinical development, regulatory approvals, and other risks described by Enzolytics, Inc. from time to time in its periodic reports filed with the SEC. ITV-1 is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or by any comparable regulatory agencies elsewhere in the world.

While Enzolytics, Inc. believes that the forward-looking statements and underlying assumptions contained therein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, including, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to establish the efficacy of ITV-1 or its other therapeutics in the treatment of any disease or health condition, the development of studies and strategies leading to commercialization of its therapeutics in the United States, the obtaining of funding required to carry out the development plan, the completion of studies and tests on time or at all, and the successful outcome of such studies or tests. Therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate.

Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of the statements made, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements or update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

