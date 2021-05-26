VERIF.i offers standardized physical lab inspections that evaluate the facilities, personnel and processes of suppliers of regulated research services

Scientist.com, the pharmaceutical industry's leading R&D marketplace, announced today that VERIF.i, the company's new supplier pre-assessment program, has officially launched with the successful completion of an on-site assessment of Boca Biolistics's biorepository facilities. VERIF.i was developed to help both sides of the Scientist.com marketplace. Pre-assessments help suppliers such as Boca Biolistics demonstrate their quality and capabilities, while helping pharma and biotech customers select regulated services in an accelerated manner with more confidence and less risk.

"We have always been confident in the quality of our facilities and the personnel that operate them," stated Joseph Mauro, Chief Vision Officer at Boca Biolistics. "VERIF.i allows us to demonstrate our expertise to current and future clients of Scientist.com's marketplace as well as to our existing clientele outside of the platform."

Boca Biolistics is a hybrid contract research organization (CRO) with an integrated life science biorepository, offering central laboratory testing as well as clinical trial services. The company procures human biospecimens from around the world for commercial product development and the advancement of precision medicine. VERIF.i enables Boca Biolistics and other suppliers of regulated research services to communicate their standards against pre-defined criteria developed for the biopharma industry and then confirm them through independent, third-party auditors that carry out an on-site inspection.

"On-site assessments are expensive, resource intensive and time consuming for customers and suppliers," stated Matt McLoughlin, Sr. VP of Categories and Compliance at Scientist.com. "VERIF.i standardizes and simplifies the process for both sides of the market. It enables suppliers to differentiate themselves from their peers while enabling customers to gain valuable, unbiased insight into a supplier's facilities, personnel and processes."

VERIF.i is an expansion of Scientist.com's award-winning COMPLi solution. For more information visit https://www.scientist.com/verifi/

About Boca Biolistics

Boca Biolistics is a hybrid CRO leveraging our vertically integrated model to build a life sciences biorepository with industry leading clinical and molecular data sets. Our commercial biobank has >800,000 specimens available for use in R&D as well as clinical trials. Our CLIA/CAP accredited reference lab offers clinical testing as well as research testing services for diagnostic and pharma. Our CRO division provides end-to-end services for both diagnostic and biopharma clinical trials.

Visit bocabio.com to learn more.

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com is the pharmaceutical industry's leading AI-powered marketplace for outsourced R&D. The marketplace simplifies R&D sourcing, saves time and money, reduces risk and provides access to the latest innovative tools and technologies. Scientist.com operates private enterprise marketplaces for most of the world's major pharmaceutical companies, over 80 biotechnology companies and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Visit scientist.com to learn more.

