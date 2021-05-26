The 50 kW version of the new inverter features an efficiency of 98.6% and a European efficiency of 98.1%. It can be deployed with a decentralized approach, next to the PV modules, or centralized, at the grid connection point.Austrian inverter manufacturer Fronius has unveiled Fronius Tauro, a new inverter solution for large-scale solar power plants that can be deployed with a decentralized approach next to the PV modules or centralized at the grid connection point. The three-phase device is available as a Tauro and Tauro ECO and has a power output ranging from 50 to 100 kW. It measures 755 x 1,109 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...