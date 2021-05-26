The German manufacturer opened its module factory in Freiberg a few days after having begun manufacturing activities at its 400 MW cell factory in Talheim.From pv magazine Germany Switzerland-based heterojunction solar module manufacturer Meyer Burger has begun manufacturing activities at its 400 MW panel factory in the Saxon city of Freiberg, Germany. Only a few days earlier, the production lines at the company's cell manufacturing facility in nearby Thalheim began operation. Meyer Burger converted the former factory of Germam PV module maker Solarworld into a heterojunction module manufacturing ...

