Anglo Pacific Group PLC announces Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific" or the "Company") (LSE:APF, TSX:APY) is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 26 May 2021 ("AGM") all resolutions were duly passed by a show of hands. Resolutions 16 to 19 were passed as special resolutions.

Following today's AGM, the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer and Chief Financial Officer gave a short presentation followed by a Q&A session with the Board for shareholders - a replay of this webcast will be available on the Company's website.

In accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.6, a copy of Resolutions 16, 17, 18 and 19 will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and the full text of all the resolutions passed at the meeting can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, both available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Full details of the proxy voting can also be found on the Company's website.

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer
Marc Bishop Lafleche - Chief Investment Officer

Website:

www.anglopacificgroup.com

Berenberg

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Varun Talwar / Detlir Elezi

Peel Hunt LLP

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown

RBC Capital Markets

Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah

+44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Camarco

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers

Notes to Editors

About Anglo Pacific

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649151/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-announces-Results-of-2021-Annual-General-Meeting

