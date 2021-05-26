01 Communique Laboratory, Inc.: 01 Communique Partners With ixFintech and Polydigi Tech To Augment ixWallet Against Mounting Cyber Security Risks

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV:ONE)(OTCQB:OONEF) (the "Company") one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, is pleased to announce its collaboration with ixFintech and Polydigi Tech to augment the security and protection of ixWallet against mounting cyber-threats.

The Company has worked closely with ixFintech in implementing its post-quantum cybersecurity technology to a decentralized digital e-wallet which allows users to store, manage and transfer their digital currencies like Bitcoin. For further information, please refer to ixFintech's press release: https://www.ixfintech.com/press-release/

Polydigi Tech is a UK based technology company providing patent-pending identity authentication solution - s-Factr which will be applied to ixWallet. Customers' identity will be fully authenticated by - s-Factr before accessing any digital service offered through ixWallet.

IronCAP's patent-pending cryptography solution will be applied to ixWallet to protect all its in-wallet digital services so that every transaction is secured against both classical and quantum computer threats. This is a continuation of the successful launch of ixFintech's first quantum-safe Digital Asset Exchange machine last year (please refer to the related announcement on "ixFintech Group's New DAEM Landing at Cyberport, Hong Kong")

"We are delighted and very honoured to work with two technology leaders to deliver a complete e-wallet security solution to protect our customers' valuable digital assets. In addition, this will help us to prepare for the upcoming regulatory requirements on digital ID Framework and post quantum cryptography standards. The augmented ixWallet will be the enabler to further expand our digital assets businesses according to our strategic plan", said Irene Wong, the founder and CEO of ixFintech.

Andrew Cheung, President and CEO of 01 Communique, commented, "Once hailed as unhackable, blockchains are now under close scrutiny especially for their end-point infrastructure. We welcome ixFintech's leading industry foresight to adopt our IronCAP technology to protect valuable digital assets not only today but also in the fast-approaching quantum era."

About ixFintech

ixFintech Limited is a Fintech company established in 2015. IX Asia Limited ("IXA") is a finance consultancy company with major operations in Hong Kong. Its service covers finance education, investment product design, investment product marketing advisory, and an index research unit. As a key participant of the Cyberport Hong Kong, and supporter of the University of Hong Kong ("HKU") Internship and Career mentorship program, IXA launched the first Hong Kong cryptocurrency index- ixCrypto Index together with its mentees from HKU in 2018 with a growing subscription. The index platform was awarded the ETNet Fintech Award- Outstanding Crypto Index Platform (Wealth Investment & Management) 2019. ixCrypto Index is created by ixAsia and licensed to ixFintech for dissemination.

About 01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique (TSXV:ONE)(OTCQB:OONEF) has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP technology. IronCAP's patent-pending cryptographic system is an advanced Goppa code-based post-quantum cryptographic technology that can be implemented on classical computer systems as we know them today while at the same time can also safeguard against attacks in the future post-quantum world of computing. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the business prospects of IronCAP and IronCAP X, the future of quantum computers and their impact on the Company's product offering, the functionality of the Company's products and the intended product lines for the Company's technology. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the matters discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, a delay in the anticipated adoption of quantum computers and a corresponding delay in Q-Day, the ability for the Company to generate sales, and gain adoption of, IronCAP and IronCAP X, the ability of the Company to raise financing to pursue its business plan, competing products that provide a superior product, competitors with greater resources and the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the company's Management's Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

