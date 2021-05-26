The global chemical company OQ Chemicals has received International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) under the ISCC Plus scheme for its German production sites and headquarters. Customers can now procure ISCC Plus certified oxo intermediates and oxo derivatives out of Oberhausen and Marl. ISCC is a globally recognized system for mass balance certifications. It focuses on circular economy intending to ensure traceability of raw materials throughout the value chain and complies with the Renewable Energy Directive (RED) of the European Commission.

"With the ISCC Plus certification, we can now offer our customers an alternative to our fossil-based portfolio featuring the same quality and performance as conventional products. However, they contain a certain amount of sustainable feedstocks from sources such as biomass, biogenic wastes and residues, or renewables. Using the mass balance concept, we track the sustainability characteristics of our products and attribute them on the basis of a verifiable record-keeping audit trail. This supports our customers in producing their own ISCC Plus compliant products," explains Dr. Ina Werxhausen, responsible for sustainability management at OQ Chemicals. "The ISCC Plus certificates for our German sites are an important milestone on our path toward greater sustainability. The certificates apply to all products and processes in Oberhausen and Marl. Therefore, based on demand and available feedstocks, we have the option to expand our bio-based product portfolio," she added.

About OQ Chemicals

OQ Chemicals (formerly Oxea) is a global manufacturer of oxo intermediates and oxo derivatives, such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These products are used for the production of high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetics and pharmaceutical products, flavours and fragrances, printing inks and plastics. OQ Chemicals employs more than 1,400 people worldwide and is part of OQ, an integrated energy company with roots in Oman. OQ emerged in 2019 upon the successful integration of nine legacy companies. Operating in 13 countries, OQ covers the entire value chain in the hydrocarbon sector from exploration and production through to marketing and distribution of its products. OQ sells its fuels and chemicals in over 60 countries worldwide. For more information about OQ Chemicals, visit chemicals.oq.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526005604/en/

Contacts:

Media contact

OQ Chemicals GmbH

Thorsten Ostermann, Communications and Press Relations

Phone: +49 (0)2173 9993-3009, sc.communications@oq.com