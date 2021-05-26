Wedgemount Resources Corp.: Wedgemount Strengthens Technical Team with Appointment of Senior Technical Advisors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE:WDGY) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the addition of two highly qualified members to its technical advisory team, Mr. Christopher Leslie and Mr. Ken Thorsen.

Mark Vanry, President and CEO of Wedgemount comments, "We are extremely pleased to have added two outstanding explorationists to the Wedgemount advisory team. Both have exceptional track records of discovery, prospect generation and value creation."

Christopher Leslie

Christopher Leslie is an economic geologist with over 13 years of experience in project generation, project evaluation and district-scale targeting in porphyry to epithermal environments. He was most recently Vice President Exploration for Tower Resources Ltd., where he assembled and helped advance a portfolio of exploration projects throughout British Columbia. Prior to joining Tower Resources Ltd., Mr. Leslie was Senior Project Geologist for Richfield Ventures Corp. where he was an integral member of the discovery team at the Blackwater Gold project where he supervised the exploration and initial resource delineation drill programs that lead to the most recent mineral reserve estimate of 8.0 Moz gold. Prior to Richfield, Mr. Leslie was involved in mineral exploration and government geoscience, working on numerous deposit styles both in grassroots exploration and in production. He is currently finishing his Ph.D. at the Centre for Ore Deposit and Earth Sciences (CODES), University of Tasmania. He has an M.Sc. in geological sciences from the University of British Columbia and a B.Sc. in geological sciences from the University of Alberta. Mr. Leslie is a registered Professional Geoscientist with Engineers & Geoscientists British Columbia.

Ken Thorsen

Ken Thorsen commenced his extensive career in the mining industry in 1970 with Australian Selection Trust in Western Australia. During his three-year period there he was responsible for the discovery of the Leinster Mine in 1971 (Ni Cu) and managed the project through to preliminary feasibility study. In 1980 he joined Teck Exploration Ltd as District Manager, for Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba, and was instrumental in the discovery of the Estrades massive sulphide deposit in Quebec. In 1994, Mr. Thorsen was promoted to senior positions in Teck Corporation and in 1998 became President of Teck Exploration Ltd., in charge of exploration and administration of exploration in 17 countries. Mr. Thorsen has served as a Director of a number of junior mining companies, notably Capstone Mining and Newstrike Capital, as well as Oroco Resources. Mr. Thorsen has received a BSc in Geological Engineering and is a retired P. Eng (Ont and B.C).

About Wedgemount Resources Corp.

Wedgemount Resources is a junior mineral exploration company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition, discovery and advancement of high-quality copper - gold projects in North America. The Company's key exploration asset is the Eagle copper and gold porphyry project located near Fort Saint James, BC.

