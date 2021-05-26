Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Awarded Bid for High School for Health Professions from South Carolina Contract

Initial Contract Into Orangeburg County School District of South Carolina Expected to Lead to Additional Opportunities

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce the award of a bid with High School for Health Professions in Orangeburg County, South Carolina. The awarded bid includes Galaxy's 75" interactive panels, accessories and software.

Orangeburg County School District encompasses 32 school campuses, 10,000+ students enrolled and 1,800+ employees. For additional information, please visit: https://www.ocsdsc.org/domain/77.

Galaxy already holds a vendor contract number with the state of South Carolina, so this flagship win into this district will assist in Galaxy direct marketing to other schools within the district and within South Carolina.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This is our first school level win into this district, and we expect it will bring additional interest from the other schools within Orangeburg County. We look forward to expanding with Orangeburg County School District in assisting them on their mission to deliver a world-class education and opportunities for every student-no matter where they live in the county; a district of innovation, is committed to maximizing the potential of every student to compete worldwide."

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investors Contact:

IR@GalaxyNext.us

P:888-859-1274

SOURCE: Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/649117/Galaxy-Next-Generation-Awarded-Bid-for-High-School-for-Health-Professions-from-South-Carolina-Contract