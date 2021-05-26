AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions, announces the launch of the company's first fully recyclable mono-material pump for the beauty and personal care industries, called Future.

Certified and Sustainable by Design

In order to facilitate recycling, Future was designed using polyethylene (PE) mono-material only. Future is certified by Cyclos-HTP, the institute for Recyclability and Product Responsibility . The innovation is also recognized "A" by RecyClass a comprehensive cross-industry initiative that works to establish a harmonized recycling approach and traceability in Europe*.

"Today we are pleased to launch our latest sustainable innovation, Future, a game changing dispensing solution. Following more than two years of design, engineering and testing, I am very proud of our team's mono-material design and it truly reflects our commitment to a more circular economy,"said Marc Prieur, President, Aptar Beauty Home.

In developing the concept for Future, Aptar's experts turned to recognized eco-design principles, which call for plastic dispensing products to be made from a mono-material to facilitate the recycling process. Traditional pumps may contain different materials, including metal components that can in some cases complicate the recycling process. Because the Future pump is made from PE only, it also aligns with the most common materials used to make bottles PE and PET. Therefore, the complete packaging, including pump and bottle, are more easily recycled*.

Christophe Marie, Product Sustainability Director, Aptar, explains, "The ideal situation for the complete value chain is to have mono-material packaging where the container, the closure or dispensing system is made from the same material family. This was the big challenge our innovation team overcame with the development of Future."

*Subject to local recyclability facilities and fully recyclable with PET and PE bottles.

RecyClass recognition applies for an undecorated clear or white pump.

Future is also available using post-consumer resin (PCR). Aptar Beauty Home proudly obtained an International Sustainability Carbon Certification (ISCC) for its European production.

"Our ultimate goal was to have the final consumer be able to take their body lotion, shampoo or shower gel and easily put the empty packaging in their recycling bin. This way, it enters a circular life cycle and can be turned into another product," explained Sabine Bouillet-Lubot, Global Strategic Marketing Director, Aptar Beauty Home.

E-Commerce Capable Eco-Design

The Future pump combines the best eco-design principles with cutting-edge innovation. A stand-out feature of the Future pump's innovative design is an incorporated on/off locking system and a 360° degree actuator. This modern take on closure design also renders Future compliant with the rigorous ISTA 6-Amazon protocol**. Designed for e-commerce, Future's ISTA 6 compliance ensures that the pump withstands the risks associated with transport and distribution network pressures as well as necessitates less protective carton and paper packaging.

**Subject to final tests conducted by a brand's bottle choice.

Sustainability at Aptar

Aptar believes that the packaging industry must move beyond the make, use, dispose behaviors of the past and actively work toward a circular economy. By circulating used plastic and packaging, we keep it in the economy and out of the environment. Therefore, reducing the quantity of plastic needed, using recycled materials and developing reuse models. Our vision is to design products and processes with people and the planet in mind and we are focusing our activities on three mains areas for sustainability: recycled materials, recyclability and reusability. Collaboration is essential to achieving a more circular economy, so we work with partners, suppliers and customers who share our vision. As a member of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, this innovation highlights our pledge to reduce environmental impact and support the Foundation's vision for a circular economy. We are working hard towards our 2025 goal to have all of our packaging 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable for our dispensing solutions for the beauty, personal care, home care and food and beverage markets.

Aptar to Present at the ChangeNow 2021 Global Summit

Aptar's innovative dispensing solution will be introduced live at the ChangeNOW 2021 Global Summit on May 27th. As a proud supporting partner of ChangeNOW, Aptar's Vice President of Global Sustainability, Beth Holland, will be a featured guest speaker during the circular economy panel discussion.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions. Aptar's innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective technologies for many of the world's leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will" are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in our operations and business environment including, but not limited to: the successful integration of acquisitions; the regulatory environment; and competition, including technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

