Companies can apply for incentives to set up gigawatt-scale solar factories in India. Applications can be submitted until June 30 and the list of successful recipients will be announced on July 26, with letters of award to be issued four days later.From pv magazine India The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency has invited applications for incentives from solar manufacturers prepared to set up high-efficiency module factories under an INR4500 crore ($618 million) production-linked incentive scheme. Manufacturers setting up any solar technology-based production facilities will be eligible ...

