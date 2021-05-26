Anzeige
26.05.2021 | 14:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Effnetplattformen Holding AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (238/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Effnetplattformen Holding AB, company
registration number 559179-8342, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's
listing requirements. First day of trading is expected to be May 28, 2021. 

Shares

Short name:           EFFH          
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed: 9,038,042        
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:           SE0015987565      
--------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:           1            
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:         224408         
--------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:  559179-8342       
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         First North STO/8    
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:        MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:            SSME          
--------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:        SEK           
--------------------------------------------------------


Classification

Code Name       
------------------------
15  Telecommunications
------------------------
1510 Telecommunications
------------------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova
Fondkommission on 08-684 211 10.
