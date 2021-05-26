Gaming and eSports Streaming Industry Could Reach $3.5 Billion By 2025

- Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eSports is the live streaming of games, often featuring professional gamers. Games streaming includes the streaming of gameplay content to audiences in a casual environment. The global eSports and games streaming industry will be worth $US3.5 billion by 2025; rising from $US2.1 billion in 2021. The figures are contained in a new report by Juniper Research. This represents a growth of 70 per cent over the next four years, making it one of the fastest growing sub-segments in the global gaming sector, now worth more than $US150 billion. The study, called eSports & Games Streaming: Emerging Opportunities & Market Forecasts 2021-2025, predicts that the market value will be driven by subscription spend to streaming platforms and advertising spend over streams. However, it urges stakeholders to invest in other revenue-generating areas, including broadcasting rights and live event ticket sales, and establish high-value sponsorship deals to maximize the market value of eSports in the future. "The research anticipates that there will be over a billion eSports and games viewers by 2025; growing from 800 million viewers by the end of 2021. This represents 1 in 9 of the global population. Whilst it forecasts that the Asia Pacific region will represent over 50 per cent of these viewers by 2025, it identifies Latin America as a key region set for growth over the next four years." Active companies in the markets this week include Super League Gaming (NASDAQ: SLGG), Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS), DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

The study continued: "By 2025, the research predicts that there will be over 130 million eSports and games streaming viewers in the region. In turn, report co-author Saidat Giwa-Osagie remarked, "Successful streaming platforms will be those that can cater for the differences in geographical regions, by including locally popular streamers and games titles into eSports events. Rising viewership will create greater levels of competition between content streaming platforms, including Twitch and YouTube. In turn, these streaming platform providers must promote their content to new audiences. Aligning eSports events with other industries, such as entertainment industries, will provide these streaming platforms with opportunities to attract new users."

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) BREAKING NEWS:Versus Systems Successfully Tests Rewards with Canelo Alvarez, Crush - Keurig Dr. Pepper Brand Crush Posts Big Per-User Engagement Numbers in Versus Beta - Versus Systems recently completed a beta test of their XEO engagement platform at the Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders super middleweight championship fight at AT&T Stadium on May 8, 2021. Partnering with Crush, the Keurig Dr. Pepper brand, Versus created a digital experience that allowed fans to play mobile games for real-world prizes before and during the match. While some campaigns are still in progress, Versus has already seen over 60% redemption rates on a number of reward campaigns.

Versus gave away over 1000 prizes to fans who played predictive gaming, match games, and casual arcade games before and throughout the fight. Fans won 2-liters of Crush soda, codes from DAZN to watch the pay-per-view fight for free, and signed boxing gloves from Canelo, who won the fight by TKO. Some fans played Versus-enabled games for over 12 hours to win real-world rewards, with some individuals playing games like Crush-branded skee-ball over 2,000 times.

"The Canelo fight was a great test of the XEO system. Having engaged fans interacting with Crush for 21 minutes, on average, during the fight, through games and chats - it was great. The next steps for us are to continue to roll this into more and more live events and scale rewards and the XEO technology," said Matthew Pierce, Versus Systems CEO. CONTINUED…Read this and more news for Versus Systems at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-vs/

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players around the world, recently reported recent operational developments and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Highlights and Recent Operational Developments Were: First quarter revenues reach record $788,000 in 2021, up 224% compared to 2020; First quarter gross profit margins increased 475 basis points to 57%; First quarter views and impressions reached 578.0 million vs. 199.0 million in Q1 2020; Registered users increased to 3.7 million in Q1 2021, up from 1.3 million in Q1 2020; Total engagement hours climbed to 34.6 million in Q1 2021 compared to 10.0 million in Q1 2020;and Pending acquisition of Mobcrush greatly expands the Company's technology and audience platform, positioning Company for step-function increase in revenues; "In the first quarter, we continued to build on the momentum we generated in 2020, expanding our customer base among both gamers and advertisers, and more than tripling our revenues and nearly all of our KPI's," said Ann Hand, Chief Executive Officer of Super League Gaming. "We have demonstrated the growing power of our platform for bringing competitive gamers together and generating compelling content. More importantly, the pending acquisition of Mobcrush represents a truly transformative move that we believe will dramatically broaden our revenue opportunities and our ability to accelerate growth. Our future has never been brighter."

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) LaLiga, Spain's premier football association, and Microsoft Corp. recently announced an expansion of their partnership focused on digitally transforming the sports experience globally. The companies will also collaborate on developing technology solutions to the media and entertainment industry through LaLiga's technology offering, LaLiga Tech.

As LaLiga's global Tech and Innovation Partner, Microsoft will help develop new and leverage existing solutions that will drive innovation across the sports industry including: For sports fans: Azure Event Hubs, Azure Data Lake, Azure Databricks and Azure Machine Learning will provide data-enhanced match coverage, personalized OTT streaming options such as camera angle selection in matches. LaLiga will offer new experiences such as augmented reality, virtual reality and 3-D replays; For rights holders, broadcasters and commercial partners: Azure, Dynamics 365, Power BI, SQL Database and Azure Cosmos DB, Azure Machine learning will enable an enhanced OTT streaming platform that features personalized recommendations and enhanced experiences with relevant content, games and services; and For venue managers: Power BI and Azure will streamline stadium operations through innovations in security, and leverage 5G for unified in-stadium experiences.

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), and the National Hockey League (NHL) recently announced they will debut two new advanced analytics during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. These new stats powered by AWS will appear as on-screen graphics and data visualizations during NHL games and give fans a better understanding and deeper appreciation of how their favorite players and teams perform during crucial moments. The first two stats, shot analytics and save analytics, will debut on Saturday, May 15, during the first day of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs and be used throughout the 2021-22 season.

The new stats, powered by AWS, use cloud technologies such as analytics, serverless compute, and media services to gather data from the ice in real time, analyze it, and visualize it for fans as graphics appearing on the broadcast. The NHL stats will illustrate player effectiveness on offense, a goaltender's success during different phases of the game, and the evolution of player performance over the course of a game in creating or blocking shot opportunities under different game scenarios. This new level of insight will help generate additional excitement during key moments of games by highlighting just how difficult certain plays can be. To build the new stats, the NHL and AWS drew from more than 10 years' worth of data from the NHL's Hockey Information and Tracking System (HITS), the League's official system for recording game-time statistics. Leveraging AWS, the NHL will be able to combine this historical data with real-time game activity to give fans a new and unparalleled perspective on team and player performance.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) recently announced it will become the first Official Daily Fantasy Sports, iGaming and Sports Betting Partner of 23XI Racing and its esteemed driver, Bubba Wallace, pending regulatory approval in applicable jurisdictions. The official sponsorship will debut at the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday May 23, 2021, with the team continuing to sport the DraftKings logo for each race of the 2021 season. While DraftKings is already the Official Daily Fantasy Partner of NASCAR, the agreement with 23XI Racing positions DraftKings to hit a new gear in its motorsports offerings, integrations and entertainment.

"Joining forces with the 23XI Racing organization near the beginning of its growth makes this collaboration all the more impactful for DraftKings," said Ezra Kucharz, Chief Business Officer at DraftKings. "Beyond the brand and product integrations of this deal, we also greatly admire Bubba Wallace's ongoing advocacy for social justice and Inclusion, Equity and Belonging efforts because they align perfectly with our company values."

