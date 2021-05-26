Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Effnetplattformen Holding AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (239/21)

On request of Effnetplattformen Holding AB, company registration number 559179-8342, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from May 28, 2021. Shares Short name: EFFH -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 9,038,042 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015987565 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 224408 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559179-8342 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------ 15 Telecommunications ------------------------ 1510 Telecommunications ------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on 08-684 211 10.