DGAP-News: Global Fashion Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A.: ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APPROVES ALL RESOLUTIONS ON THE AGENDA
Luxembourg, 26 May 2021: The Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Global Fashion Group S.A. (the "Company") held today in Luxembourg approved all resolutions on the agenda. 67.34% of the voting rights were represented at the Annual General Meeting.
In view of the ongoing global pandemic (COVID-19), the Company took the decision to hold the Annual General Meeting by video conference as permitted by Luxembourg law. In view of the revised format, each shareholder was able to place their votes by correspondence or by proxy. Further details of the number of votes cast and the resolutions are available on the Annual General Meeting section of our website here. A comprehensive list of the resolutions passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting can be found in Annex A (below).
The Company is pleased to welcome Philipp Povel to the Supervisory Board of the Company following the approval of his appointment by the shareholders of the Company. As the co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer of Dafiti, the Company's Latin American business, Philipp will greatly complement the existing skills and expertise of the Supervisory Board.
The Annual General Meeting also acknowledged that Alexis Babeau stepped down as a member of the Supervisory Board at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting, after more than six years of exceptional service, having played a key role in the transformation of GFG from a privately held to a publicly listed company and celebrating its first year of positive Adjusted EBITDA.
---ENDS---
About Global Fashion Group
Global Fashion Group is the leading fashion and lifestyle retail destination in LatAm, CIS, SEA and ANZ. We connect over 10,000 global, local and own brands to a market of more than one billion consumers through four established ecommerce platforms: dafiti, lamoda, ZALORA and THE ICONIC. Through an inspiring and seamless customer experience enabled by our own technology ecosystem and operational infrastructure, we are dedicated to being the #1 fashion and lifestyle destination in our markets. With 17 offices and 9 fulfilment centres across four continents, GFG proudly employs a dynamic and diverse team with deep local knowledge and expertise. In the twelve months to 31 December 2020, GFG delivered 42.0 million orders to 16.3 million Active Customers. (ISIN: LU2010095458.)
For more information visit: www.global-fashion-group.com
Contacts:
Media: Jovana Lakcevic, press@global-fashion-group.com
Investors: Jo Britten, investors@global-fashion-group.com
26.05.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|5, Heienhaff
|L-1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 691 20 56 54
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@global-fashion-group.com
|Internet:
|https://global-fashion-group.com
|ISIN:
|LU2010095458
|WKN:
|A2PLUG
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1200910
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1200910 26.05.2021
GLOBAL FASHION GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de