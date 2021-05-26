DGAP-News: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

GLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A.: ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APPROVES ALL RESOLUTIONS ON THE AGENDA



26.05.2021 / 14:51

Luxembourg, 26 May 2021: The Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Global Fashion Group S.A. (the "Company") held today in Luxembourg approved all resolutions on the agenda. 67.34% of the voting rights were represented at the Annual General Meeting.



In view of the ongoing global pandemic (COVID-19), the Company took the decision to hold the Annual General Meeting by video conference as permitted by Luxembourg law. In view of the revised format, each shareholder was able to place their votes by correspondence or by proxy. Further details of the number of votes cast and the resolutions are available on the Annual General Meeting section of our website here. A comprehensive list of the resolutions passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting can be found in Annex A (below).



The Company is pleased to welcome Philipp Povel to the Supervisory Board of the Company following the approval of his appointment by the shareholders of the Company. As the co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer of Dafiti, the Company's Latin American business, Philipp will greatly complement the existing skills and expertise of the Supervisory Board.



The Annual General Meeting also acknowledged that Alexis Babeau stepped down as a member of the Supervisory Board at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting, after more than six years of exceptional service, having played a key role in the transformation of GFG from a privately held to a publicly listed company and celebrating its first year of positive Adjusted EBITDA.



About Global Fashion Group

Global Fashion Group is the leading fashion and lifestyle retail destination in LatAm, CIS, SEA and ANZ. We connect over 10,000 global, local and own brands to a market of more than one billion consumers through four established ecommerce platforms: dafiti, lamoda, ZALORA and THE ICONIC. Through an inspiring and seamless customer experience enabled by our own technology ecosystem and operational infrastructure, we are dedicated to being the #1 fashion and lifestyle destination in our markets. With 17 offices and 9 fulfilment centres across four continents, GFG proudly employs a dynamic and diverse team with deep local knowledge and expertise. In the twelve months to 31 December 2020, GFG delivered 42.0 million orders to 16.3 million Active Customers. (ISIN: LU2010095458.)





For more information visit: www.global-fashion-group.com



Contacts:

Media: Jovana Lakcevic, press@global-fashion-group.com

Investors: Jo Britten, investors@global-fashion-group.com





Annex A: Voting Results - Global Fashion Group S.A Annual General Meeting 2021



Agenda item Valid votes Valid votes % (share capital) Yes votes Yes votes in % No votes No votes in % Abstention Presentation of the combined consolidated management report of the management board of the Company (the "Management Board") and of the report of the independent auditor (réviseur d'entreprises agréé) on the Company's consolidated accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union ("IFRS") and on the Company's annual accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 prepared in accordance with IFRS. No voting required Approval of the Company's consolidated accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2020. 145,752,464 67.34 145,752,464 100.00 0 0.00 0 Approval of the Company's annual accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2020. 145,752,464 67.34 145,752,464 100.00 0 0.00 0 Allocation of results for the financial year ended 31 December 2020. 145,752,464 67.34 145,752,464 100.00 0 0.00 0 Granting of discharge to Christoph Barchewitz, member of the Management Board, for the exercise of his mandate during the financial year ended 31 December 2020. 145,752,464 67.34 145,752,464 100.00 0 0.00 0 Granting of discharge to Patrick Schmidt, member of the Management Board, for the exercise of his mandate during the financial year ended 31 December 2020. 145,752,464 67.34 145,752,464 100.00 0 0.00 0 Granting of discharge to Matthew Price, member of the Management Board, for the exercise of his mandate during the financial year ended 31 December 2020. 145,752,464 67.34 145,752,464 100.00 0 0.00 0 Granting of discharge to Alexis Babeau, member of the supervisory board of the Company (the "Supervisory Board"), for the exercise of his mandate during the financial year ended 31 December 2020. 145,752,464 67.34 145,752,464 100.00 0 0.00 0 Granting of discharge to Georgi Ganev, member of the Supervisory Board, for the exercise of his mandate during the financial year ended 31 December 2020. 145,752,464 67.34 145,752,464 100.00 0 0.00 0 Granting of discharge to Cynthia Gordon, member of the Supervisory Board, for the exercise of her mandate during the financial year ended 31 December 2020. 145,752,464 67.34 145,752,464 100.00 0 0.00 0 Granting of discharge to Victor Herrero, member of the Supervisory Board, for the exercise of his mandate during the financial year ended 31 December 2020. 145,752,464 67.34 145,752,464 100.00 0 0.00 0 Granting of discharge to Carol Shen, member of the Supervisory Board, for the exercise of her mandate during the financial year ended 31 December 2020. 145,752,464 67.34 145,752,464 100.00 0 0.00 0 Granting of discharge to Laura Weil, member of the Supervisory Board, for the exercise of her mandate during the financial year ended 31 December 2020. 145,752,464 67.34 145,752,464 100.00 0 0.00 0 Acknowledgment of the resignation of Alexis Babeau as member of the Supervisory Board and decision to appoint Philipp Povel as a member of the Supervisory Board for a period ending at the expiration of the general meeting of shareholders approving the annual accounts of the Company for the financial year ending 31 December 2021. 145,752,464 67.34 145,752,464 100.00 0 0.00 0 Renewal of the appointment of Ernst & Young as independent auditor for the financial year 2021. 145,752,464 67.34 145,752,463 99.99 1 0.01 0 Presentation of and advisory vote on the remuneration report for the year ending 31 December 2020 for the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board. 135,562,939 62.63 135,562,938 99.99 1 0.01 10,189,525 Presentation of and advisory vote on the revised remuneration policy for the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board. 135,562,939 62.63 135,562,939 100.00 0 0.00 10,189,525 Approval and, to the extent necessary, ratification of the remuneration of the Supervisory Board for the financial year ending 31 December 2021. 145,752,464 67.34 145,752,464 100.00 0 0.00 0 Authorisation for the Management Board to repurchase up to 20% of the total number of common shares of the Company issued on the date of the Annual General Meeting within a period of five (5) years as from the date of the Annual General Meeting. 145,752,464 67.34 145,752,463 99.99 1 0.01 0 Presentation and acknowledgement of the special report of the Management Board with respect to (i) the restatement and renewal of the current authorised capital and the amendment of the Company's authorised capital and (ii) waiving the preferential subscription right of existing shareholders where expressly provided in the special report, and amendment of articles 6.1 and 6.2 of the articles of association of the Company. 145,752,464 67.34 145,752,463 99.99 1 0.01 0 Approval of the amendment of the term of office of members of the Management Board for new appointments and any renewals of existing appointments to the Management Board, and subsequent amendment of the article 15.2 of the articles of association of the Company. 145,752,464 67.34 145,752,464 100.00 0 0.00 0 Approval of the deletion of transitory provisions covering the conversion of common shares of the Company into dematerialised shares and subsequent deletion of article 7.5 as well as of articles 28.1 to 28.5 of the articles of association of the Company. 145,752,464 67.34 145,752,464 100.00 0 0.00 0







