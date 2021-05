Lakeland Industries, Inc.: Lakeland Industries Appoints Joshua Sletten to Newly Created Corporate Development Post

DECATUR, AL / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) (the "Company" or "Lakeland"), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing for industry, healthcare and to first responders on the federal, state and local levels, today announced that Joshua Sletten has been appointed Vice President of Corporate Development. In this newly created position, Josh will lead the Company's mergers and acquisitions (M&A) strategy and manage the M&A process from identification of growth opportunities, to due diligence and through business integration and synergistic optimization.

Charles D. Roberson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lakeland Industries, said, "Lakeland's new corporate development position was created to accelerate our market expansion and overall growth strategies. Leveraging his background in corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions, we are very pleased to have Josh join our team to lead the execution of these corporate development activities. We expect M&A to be an important part of our future growth strategy, as we pursue both organic and inorganic opportunities to expand our global platform. Josh will have the backing and support of our highly experienced Board of Directors and our global team of industry leaders. He will also have benefit of groundwork already underway to define the value drivers under which any acquisition or other form of business development would be accretive to our operations, beneficial to our customers, and capable of delivering increased value to our shareholders."

Joshua Sletten brings to Lakeland nearly 10 years of experience in the investment banking industry, M&A, corporate finance and private equity. Mr. Sletten most recently was Vice President, M&A for Craig-Hallum Capital Group in Minneapolis. Craig-Hallum has provided investment banking, corporate services and advisory services to Lakeland since 2014. Earlier, he worked in corporate finance, M&A and analytical business roles for General Mills, The IMAGINE Group and private equity firm ShoreView Industries. He graduated from the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management with a BS in Business/Finance.

