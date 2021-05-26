NV Gold Corporation: NV Gold Closes CDN$3,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the CDN$3,000,000 non-brokered private placement previously announced on May 5th, 2021 (the "Placement"). The Company sold 12,000,000 units (the "Units") at CDN$0.25 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one Share and one Warrant, each Warrant exercisable to acquire one common share at CDN$0.40 per share until May 25, 2024. No finders fees were paid in the closing of the Placement, and to minimize dilution, the Company did not accept subscriptions above CDN$3,000,000.

"We are pleased to have received exceptional interest in our private placement to support our vision to make one of the next big gold discoveries in Nevada. As we enter one of our busiest exploration seasons in our corporate history, we appreciate Crescat Capital's support by further increasing its holdings in NV Gold, and also new large long term strategic investors from Europe, North America, and Asia," commented Peter A. Ball, President and CEO of NV Gold. "As we push forward in 2021, NV Gold controls an extensive portfolio of drill-ready gold projects and the recent signing of a US$10M option agreement by Hochschild Mining on our SW Pipe Gold Project is a reflection of the potential of our portfolio's potential. We are currently putting together a comprehensive exploration program to test multiple other projects, including deep core hole programs at the Slumber and Sandy Gold Projects. In addition, our technical team is currently reviewing accretive acquisitions and also speaking with various groups for joint ventures on projects within our portfolio."

Kevin Smith, Crescat's founder and CIO, said, "We continue to be bullish on the year ahead in the gold sector and to participate with a significant position in NV Gold in their hunt for the next major gold discovery in Nevada. With an exceptional technical team and board of directors, we continue to be supportive of their focused exploration efforts underway in Nevada within their extensive portfolio of drill ready gold projects."

Crescat Portfolio Management LLC ("Crescat") acquired 2,000,000 Units in the Placement and the Company has granted Crescat a right to participate in future equity financings of the Company to allow it to maintain its pro-rata ownership of the common shares of the Company, for as long as Crescat holds at least 5% of the Company's common Shares. Crescat previously purchased 5,125,000 Units of the Company in its previous private placements which closed May 26th, 2020 and August 24, 2020, and now holds 8,938,112 common shares of NV Gold, and warrants to purchase 4,562,500 common shares. Crescat's holdings in NV Gold represents approximately 11.63% of the issued shares of NV Gold and approximately 16.6% on a diluted basis (assuming all of Crescat's warrants are exercised, but none by other warrant holders).

The net proceeds of the Placement will be used by the Company for the advancement of its exploration assets in Nevada, including the Slumber and Sandy Gold Projects, and for general working capital. The common shares forming part of the Units and any shares issued upon exercise of the Warrants are subject to a hold period which expires on September 26, 2021.

The Company also announces that it has granted incentive stock options to officers and directors under its Stock Option Plan entitling them to purchase an aggregate of up to 605,000 common shares of the Company. The stock options are exercisable on or before May 25th, 2026 at a price of CDN$0.50 per share, subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. The incentive option pricing represents a 100% premium to the Company's private placement price that closed today, and a 28% premium to the Company's closing share price on May 25th, 2021 of CDN$0.39. Of note, Board members are not paid Board Fees.

About Crescat Capital LLC

Crescat is a global macro asset management firm headquartered in Denver, Colorado, which deploys tactical investment themes based on proprietary value-driven equity and macro models. Crescat's investment goals are to provide industry leading absolute and risk-adjusted returns over complete business cycles with low correlation to common benchmarks and they apply their investment process across a mix of asset classes and strategies. Crescat is taking activist stakes in the precious metals exploration industry today and has recently launched a new private fund to focus on that strategy.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold (TSXV: NVX; OTCQB: NVGLF) is a well-financed exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA, leveraging its highly experienced in-house technical knowledge.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration activities, including the planned deep core hole program at the Slumber Gold Project and the potential for a discovery at its properties, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include regulatory issues, market prices, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals, the extent to which mineralized structures extend on to the Company's Projects and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

