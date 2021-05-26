Kymeta and HSC move closer toward the development of Flat Panel Electronically Steered LEO and GEO antenna solutions for South Korean markets and beyond

Kymeta Corporation (www.kymetacorp.com)-the communications company making mobile global-announced today that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) has approved a $30 million investment by Hanwha Systems Co., Ltd. (HSC) (www.hanwha.com), a leading global solutions company that provides differentiated smart technologies in defense electronics and information infrastructure, in Kymeta.

The approval provided by CFIUS clears the way for HSC and Kymeta to close on the transaction that was jointly announced last December. The investment moves Kymeta one step closer toward developing solutions that are future proof and interoperable with both LEO and GEO mega constellations. Today, the Kymeta u8 is the only commercially available flat panel antenna that is compatible with LEO and GEO satellite constellations and enabled to take advantage of the growing capacity within space.

"We are thrilled that the investment is approved and eager to leverage Kymeta's expertise in hybrid satellite and cellular connectivity solutions," said Youn Chul Kim, CEO of HSC. "Kymeta's solutions will further our aerospace capabilities and deliver reliable communications for our defense customers."

"We look forward to moving ahead and working with HSC," said Doug Hutcheson, Executive Chairman, Kymeta. "We believe this investment will be instrumental in enabling the continued innovation, advancement and commercialization of Kymeta's connectivity solutions. We're excited about the future of Kymeta and the LEO satellite market."

The investment from HSC will further Kymeta's global market reach, accelerate production, and improve the overall growth trajectory of the company. The funding will support increased unit production, enhanced customer experience, and the ongoing development of Kymeta's next generation capabilities. With the capital investment HSC will also receive a seat on the Kymeta Board of Directors.

HSC plans to support Kymeta's metamaterial-based antenna technology and gain a foothold in the rapidly growing Low Earth Orbit (LEO) antenna market.

About Kymeta

Kymeta is unlocking the potential of broadband satellite connectivity, combined with cellular networks, to satisfy the overwhelming demand for comms on the move and making mobile global. Lepton Global Solutions, a Kymeta company, hosts the company's satellite connectivity solutions and offers unique, complete, and turnkey bundled solutions to the market based on best-in-class technologies and tailored customer-centric services that meet and exceed customer mission requirements. These solutions in tandem with the company's flat-panel satellite antenna, the first of its kind, and Kymeta Connect services provide revolutionary mobile connectivity on satellite and hybrid satellite-cellular networks to customers around the world. Backed by U.S. and international patents and licenses, the Kymeta terminal addresses the need for lightweight, slim, and high-throughput communication systems that do not require mechanical components to steer toward a satellite. Kymeta makes connecting easy for any vehicle, vessel, or fixed platform.

Kymeta is a privately held company based in Redmond, Washington.

For more information, visit kymetacorp.com.

About Hanwha Systems

HSC is a leading global solutions company providing differentiated smart technologies in defense electronics and information infrastructure. Since its founding in 1978, the Hanwha Systems has significantly advanced the defense capabilities of South Korea's military. The company has spent more than 40 years developing systems used globally, which are used to develop advanced systems for surveillance, reconnaissance, control, communication, computer, and intelligence (C4I), naval and land.

