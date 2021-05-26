Enabling Interoperability with Leading Network Vendors

SS8 Networks, a leader in Lawful Intercept and Monitoring Center platforms today announced the expansion of their Acceler8 Alliance program, generating significant deployment improvements for communication service providers around the world. The program was initially created to ensure a seamless deployment of deploying SS8's Xcipio lawful interception platform. Now with over 150 technology interfaces, SS8 supports most of the cloud, hardware, and systems integrators used by network operators. Additionally, SS8 now includes its Intellego XT platform in the Acceler8 Alliance program, ensuring seamless integration for intelligence agencies deploying their Monitoring Center and data analytics software.

Companies that participate in SS8's Acceler8 program are dedicated to improving their clients' experience and strive for operational excellence. The Acceler8 Alliance program employs a notion of sustaining its interoperability, to ensure solutions work together today, and tomorrow. SS8 continuously works with its partners to understand future enhancements while also focusing on ongoing testing for optimal outcomes.

"Communication providers and law enforcement agencies are in the middle of an enormous technological shift, as they move to 5G networks and new services," said Dr. Keith Bhatia, CEO of SS8 Networks. "We want to make sure that implementing our Xcipio and Intellego XT platforms, are the least of their concerns. We work diligently with our partners to ensure deployments are smooth and the results for law enforcement agencies are immediate."

Intellego XT is a scalable platform that combines powerful data queries with sophisticated visual data analytics. Able to fuse lawfully intercepted data with location and metadata from other sources, Intellego XT helps law enforcement and intelligence agencies worldwide solve crimes.

Xcipio is a high-speed and real-time intercept platform that supports complex and high-volume networks. Available in-network or as cloud deployment, the scalable meditation platform securely delivers communication and location data, as well as metadata, to law enforcement and intelligence agencies ensuring regulatory compliance.

