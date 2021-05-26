Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2021) - Coming out of stealth after more than a year of research and development, neurothink announced its "radically accessible" machine learning technology platform at the AIBC Summit Dubai today.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

New machine learning technology platform coming out of stealth at AIBC Summit in Dubai after more than a year of research and development.

neurothink was founded to eliminate the frustrations caused by data science interfaces and inefficient GPU access while using typical cloud service provider platforms.

neurothink focuses on making machine learning more readily available. neurothink's streamlined, low-friction process is focused on encouraging robust machine learning models on its own efficient and low-cost compute resources.

Click image above to view full announcement.

About neurothink



neurothink's vision is to remove complexity from AI/ML by providing industry-leading compute and virtualization resources in a secure, customizable and automated workflow. Learn more at www.neurothink.io.





Contacts:

Simon Cousins

scousins@adxnet.com

Source: ADX Labs, Inc.

Distributed by: Reportable, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85338