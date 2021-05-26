Looking to expand its digital footprint in U.S. auto dealerships from coast-to-coast, U.K.-based CitNOW has acquired Quik.

Quik. is an integrated cloud-based SaaS company that has pioneered industry-leading digital service technology in the automotive industry. It features digital multi-point inspections, video, parts-pricing and availability, customer communications, and online payment options that fully integrate with existing dealership management systems.

Quik.'s goal is to make relationships between dealers and customers more honest, open and transparent, and its advanced products were designed to modernize the service experience by meeting today's customer expectations, and predicting future demands as technology continues to drive consumer behavior.

"We are very excited to welcome the Quik. team to the CitNOW group," said Alistair Horsburgh, CEO of CitNOW. "We identified Quik. as a company that would be a great strategic fit to both grow our presence in the United States auto market as well as develop the Quik. after-sales platform for our OEM and dealer group partners in both the United Kingdom and European markets."

Quik. has effectively combined service and sales into a single modular, integrated and all-encompassing system. The centerpiece is a digital Smart MPI inspection tool that is capable of capturing thousands of menu-priced items, reducing employee workload and speeding up estimate delivery times. It features a sophisticated back-end VIN-driven OEM labor and repair time guide that is tethered to OEM parts-pricing for almost every vehicle make. It also features a HD technician video platform that utilizes advanced algorithms to decode and deliver diagnostic videos to customers in real-time, and a sophisticated point-of-sale payment solution that offers customers the ability to take advantage of flexible payment options and pay instantly from their mobile device, saving them valuable time at check-out.

The ultimate goal for Quik. is to replace outdated processes in the car business with modern digital alternatives that today's tech-savvy customers are looking for.

Aside from the acquisition, Quik. also announced that CEO Jack Gardner has decided to step down from his role to pursue other interests. Quik. COO Chad Deaver is remaining with the company and will now report to Horsburgh.

CitNOW, backed by investment firm Tenzing, is a global company that was launched in 2008. It pioneered video in the automotive industry by allowing people to view cars without visiting showrooms. Since its inception in 2008, CitNOW has grown rapidly and become a global market leader. With more than 10,000 installations in franchised car dealerships in 62 countries, CitNOW has created an easier and more-transparent car-buying experience. Its digital communication tools for sales and after-sales are vital for bridging the online to offline customer experience, while helping to build trust, transparency and long-lasting customer relationships.

