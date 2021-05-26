PwC Germany Recognized for Business Excellence; Extropy for Customer Excellence and Velocity Procurement for the Acceleration Award

Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V) revealed the winners of its Business Excellence Award, Customer Excellence Award and the new Acceleration Award during its Partner Connect 2021. The two-day virtual event brought together advisory partners, system integrators, VARs and BPOs for training and collaboration sessions to explore best practices, Basware products and future product roadmaps.

PwC Germany GmbH won the Business Excellence Award, which rewards the partner driving the best results across three critical business areas: Basware best practices in implementation, competence development and joint revenue growth.

"In short, with a shared vision for fast, agile, accountable results, Basware makes it easy to succeed," said Katrin Hamann, Director Finance Transformation, PwC Germany. "We are thrilled that our partnership yields business excellence for both parties, and ultimately, our customers."

Extropy garnered the Customer Excellence Award for the best implementation case study. Customer success is such an important component of Basware's future growth and so this award focused on those customer solutions that addressed the most challenging business scenarios.

"Extropy is honored to accept the Basware Customer Excellence award for 2020," stated Ravit Gutman, Managing Partner Solution Architect, Extropy. "We had the opportunity to implement Basware while taking a complete ecosystem approach with multiple client enterprise solutions. We believe that this type of harmonization is the future of procure-to-pay."

Velocity Procurement attained the Acceleration Award, which spotlighted recently onboarded partners (maximum 24 months) that made the quickest impact for all parties. This award looked at the time from the initial onboard to the time when both parties started to generate value for clients.

"This award is a tremendous recognition for the outstanding dedication and extensive efforts our team brings to every client engagement," commented Michael Jasper, Director of Technology Solutions, Velocity Procurement. "This great achievement would not have been possible without the strong relationship with Basware, and our mutual dedication to customer success."

All award applications were submitted through rigorous reviews of overall success criteria, best practice delivery and the extent to which they maximized the customer value through Basware solutions. The judges for the Customer Excellence Awards included CEO Klaus Andersen, CMO Lars Madsen and CHRO Jane Broberg.

"Especially during such a tumultuous year, we are absolutely honored to showcase the outstanding work and customer success of our partners as they worked against all odds to assist their customers with automating their processes," commented Sean Delaney, VP of Global Alliances, Basware.

Winners received an award to display and have the opportunity to communicate this accomplishment on their sales and marketing materials with a dedicated partner logo.

