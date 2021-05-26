Boise, Idaho--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2021) - Extreme Biodiesel, Inc.'s (OTC Pink: XTRM) Board of Directors provides this update to shareholders and the public.

The Company's subsidiary, North Star Homes ("NSH"), is making much progress for 2021.

Extreme Biodiesel, North Star Homes is proud to announce that the Company has started horizontal development on 3 of its upcoming projects here in the Treasure Valley with completion of over 50 available lots for NSH to start vertical construction on late this fall. The market continues to grow as Idaho is the fastest growing state in the US and the inventory of new homes for sale remains at all-time lows. This all bodes well for how the Company has positioned NSH for 2021 and beyond. The Company expects to hit sales in 2021 of 50 plus homes and in 2022 in excess of 100 plus homes. The Company's ability to both develop and build gives it a distinct advantage over most builders of comparable size when buildable lots are becoming a more limited commodity. At the same time, this will enable the Company to better compete with the many National Builders moving into the Treasure Valley. The Company hopes to establish a niche between the smaller builders, who will feel increasing pressure, and the large National builders, who will be applying that pressure. The Company will also capitalize on its long-standing reputation for quality as well as strong, local subcontractor and supplier partnerships, all of which are key contributors to the Company's growth.

NSH currently has 20 plus homes under construction at this time and is expecting record sales to finish out 2021.

NSH has some exciting news coming soon regarding two new locations outside of Boise which will allow NSH to continue to grow not only in Boise but other markets that are a good fit for NSH.

Also, the Company is very excited to be moving forward with a company name change and a company stock symbol change and have filed with Finra to begin the process for that corporate action.

Vinnie Angelos, CEO, stated, "We continue to grow at a fast but stable pace. We look forward to a very productive future. With a corporate action in place for a name and symbol change, we are setting the Company up for some exciting future endeavors. Becoming a quality home builder is not only a goal, it's a promise. We take great pride in what we have built so far, despite all that has happened in 2020. Let's keep on building and growing, together."

Vic Devlaeminck, CFO, stated, "I am excited to see all of the great things happening with this company. With all of the changes and projects currently in the planning stages, the future looks very bright for us."

Company's websites https://xtrm-northstar.com https://www.northstaridaho.com please follow us on twitter @XTRMBio.

