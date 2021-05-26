Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2021) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a full-line CBD and hemp oil company and a producer and distributor of cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe, and the US, is pleased to announce it has begun the buildout of its own Extraction and Washdown Facility in Switzerland.

With this important extension of its production capacities, CBD of Denver further strengthens the service offering for its clients in Switzerland and Europe, while generating an additional revenue stream from crude oil byproduct sales. Additionally, the ability to process two tons of flower inhouse monthly lowers outsourcing costs without added expense as service can be covered through existing workforce.

"We are very excited to add this service to our offering," states Pascal Siegenthaler, Managing Director Sales. "We have a lot of customers from Switzerland and Europe who need this service. In the past, we were dependent on external partners and with this expansion of our service we can serve our customers even better and more holistically, while capturing a larger share of the gross transactions."

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD) a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") and a producer and distributor of Cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe and the US. CBDD is focused on using equity to acquire profitable Swiss assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders driven by a passion to improve lives and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis.

Through our brand Rockflowr and BlackPearlCBD we reach our consumers and have built up a strong customer base by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships.

Black Pearl CBD has 0% THC but is not an Isolate where the THC is stripped from the product rendering it ineffective. We use a proprietary technique adding terpenes as the activation ingredient, resulting in a product that is the finest in the industry and only available at www.cbdofdenver.com.

