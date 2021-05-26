Taoglas and LvLogics today announced that their industry-first, self-cleaning silo monitoring IoT solution for farmers, wood-pellet and biomass users, has been selected as one of the finalists in the "Best Mobile Innovation for Connected Economy" category for the prestigious 2021 Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards. To be selected as a finalist for a GLOMO Award is one of the highest accolades in the entire digital industry and the award winners will be announced during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, on Wednesday 30 June 2021 at 1pm 2pm (CEST).

As technology continues to fuse the boundaries between physical and digital, the "Best Mobile Innovation for Connected Economy" award seeks to recognise the brands that are winning in creating services that are at the forefront of this digital shift.

Taoglas partnered with LvLogics to provide an industry-first, self-cleaning silo monitoring IoT solution for farmers, wood-pellet and biomass users. Taoglas is providing critical IoT infrastructure and technologies to enable the LvLogics monitoring solution, which provides accurate and reliable silo levels as-a-service to farmers, distributors and manufacturers of animal feeds, wood-pellets or any solids or semi-solids. The patented solution enables low-cost sensors to be used in dusty environments and solves the issue of work-force safety, constant maintenance, manual workflows and unreliability due to dust in an aggressive environment.

With the Taoglas and LvLogics solution, each silo monitoring customer has secure access to a unique platform that presents the data in an easy-to-understand format. Using the Taoglas EDGE IoT hardware enables a cost-effective short and long range wireless platform for IoT. Combined with Taoglas Insights, this provides a scalable end-to-end solution for easy control, maintenance and secure management of many different connected devices, systems, instruments and appliances. The innovative solution utilizes a smart sensor in the silo that continuously measures the amount of stock remaining in the bin. Users can view the measurement from any device or receive an email alert when the level reaches a set threshold.

"Taoglas is honoured to be a finalist for one of the industry's most influential awards. The GLOMO Awards showcase and celebrate the latest and greatest in mobile and digital industry, so we are thrilled that the Taoglas and LvLogics silo monitoring IoT solution has been recognised amongst some of the leading tech companies in the world," said Ronan Quinlan, Co-CEO of Taoglas.

"LvLogics is delighted to be shortlisted in the 'Best Mobile Innovation for Connected Economy' category for the 2021 GLOMO Awards. The GLOMOs set the benchmark for rigorous, independent and expert judging so being shortlisted for this award further validates LvLogics and Taoglas' ability to provide our customers with an instant IoT silo monitoring solution for greater efficiency, cost savings, safety, and sustainability," said Barry Finnegan, CEO and Co-Founder, LvLogics.

Additionally, the sensor contains a self- cleaning mechanism with no moving parts which, combined with the Taoglas EDGE IoT platform, allows for years of maintenance-free service and provides real-time automation and insights.

See here for a demonstration of the monitoring platform or visit https://lvlogics.com/ for details on the self-cleaning smart sensor. For more information regarding the Taoglas EDGE IoT hardware and software platform, visit https://www.taoglas.com/iot-solutions/. To read the case study, visit https://www.taoglas.com/silo-monitoring-with-smart-sensor-iot-solution/.

About Taoglas

Taoglas is a leading enabler of digital transformation using IoT from initial strategy definition to design, build, deployment and managed services. Our solutions combine high-performance RF design with advanced positioning, imaging, audio and artificial intelligence technologies for organizations solving critical problems using IoT. A nimble and efficient approach which mobilizes quickly makes Taoglas a trusted advisor helping customers regardless of where they are on their IoT journey. With world-class design, consultancy and engineering expertise, along with support and test centers globally, Taoglas delivers complex IoT solutions to market quickly and cost effectively. Taoglas has proven expertise globally across the transportation, connected healthcare, smart cities and smart building industries.

About LvLogics

LvLogics provides affordable solids monitoring solutions to the global market, by using the innovative, world first, sensor cleaning technology it has developed. It is focused on providing reliable remote levels, humidity and temperature data, at a cost-effective price point for all sorts of solids monitoring, including monitoring animal feed, biomass/pellets, bottle banks and pallets. LvLogics enables customers to solve problems that may have previously been out of reach due to cost or complexity. These solutions are deployed in many countries with global partners who provide support and customer care.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526005656/en/

Contacts:

Emma Walsh, Marcom PR Manager, Taoglas. E: mediarelations@taoglas.com, T: +353 (0)87 317 0897