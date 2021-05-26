DPS Group Adds Kurt Kashuba as Director of Construction

Global engineering firm bolsters construction management team to serve high-tech process clients

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / DPS Group, a privately-owned, global engineering, procurement, construction management and validation (EPCMV) firm serving high-tech process industries, today announced it has added Kurt Kashuba as director of construction. Reporting to Carl Bradbury, senior director of construction at DPS Group, Kurt will oversee all field staff in the construction management group and work closely with clients to ensure the successful execution of capital projects.

Kurt brings over 25 years of experience devoted to management, design, and operations for pharmaceutical, biotech, and semiconductor industries. After managing key assignments that have played important roles for some of the leading manufacturers in these industries, Kurt has exceptional knowledge of process equipment and modern manufacturing techniques for cGMP compliance. He has been responsible for overall management, engineering, procurement, and construction of major projects from commitment through completion and client acceptance. Prior to joining DPS, Kurt was the director of construction management for A/Z Corporation where he was responsible for projects for Sanofi, Emergent, Nitto Avecia, and many other leading manufactures. Previously, he was a project manager with McGrath & Company where he oversaw construction performance and productivity of laborers associated with the Parsons Construction Project of Suites 7 and 8 Utility Systems at Lonza Biologics, among other projects.

"Kurt has a strong background in the construction industry, and specifically in the life sciences sector, where he has managed project site and team members, project schedules, and financial management to ensure overall project health, compliance, and safety," said Carl. "He consistently provides pro-active and positive client interactions while delivering continuous improvement objectives and technology enhancements. We are excited to have Kurt on board and look forward to his assistance in growing our construction management group to better serve our clients."

Serving high-tech industries around the world, DPS Group delivers full-service engineering across a range of disciplines, including project management, procurement, design, construction management, health and safety management, commissioning, qualification, and validation (CQV), and facility start-up.

About DPS Group

DPS Group is a global engineering, consulting and project management company, serving high-tech industries around the world. DPS delivers services for clients across the complete engineering and construction value chain including feasibility studies, concepts, consulting, architecture, engineering, procurement, construction management, commissioning, qualification and validation as well as contingent staffing solutions.

DPS applies its extensive process engineering expertise built over 45 years, as well as significant Lean construction experience to assist clients in high-end process sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotech, and semiconductors to deliver manufacturing facilities speedily, safely, and cost effectively. What sets the firm apart is the partnerships it builds with clients through a fundamental understanding of their businesses and its own agility, flexibility, original thinking, and high-caliber people.

DPS has grown substantially in recent years and now employs more than 2,000 people in 16 offices and on client sites in Ireland, U.K., Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, Israel, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. For more information, visit www.dpsgroupglobal.com.

