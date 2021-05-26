Leading MSS Invests in World-Class Talent, Powerful Automation and Cloud Capabilities to Solidify Itself as a Leader in MDR

Trustwave, a leading managed security services provider focused on managed detection and response, today announced the appointment of two new members to its senior leadership team.

Spencer Ingram, senior vice president, operations, will drive strategy for customer experience and systems and processes that support the overall global business. Spencer previously served in managed security services (MSS) leadership positions at IBM and Secureworks, where he led global teams across security engineering, operations, security information and event management (SIEM), and service desk and vulnerability management to provide service delivery to thousands of global clients, representing hundreds of millions in annualized subscription revenue. At Secureworks, Spencer drove the significant expansion of gross margin and served as a key operational lead during the company's initial public offering (IPO).

Oriana Vogel, chief human resources officer, will spearhead the optimization of the company's talent, learning and development programs, and performance culture. Prior to Trustwave, Oriana served as a top human resources leader at Discover Financial Services. She led all Business Partners and Talent Centers of Excellence and established Discover's first-ever Human Resources Management System (HRIS) and Shared Services function. Oriana has also held senior human resources leadership roles at Amazon and American Express. She holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Trustwave also promoted two internal leaders on its senior leadership team. Marco Pereira has been promoted to senior vice president of strategy and transformation, and Edwin Lim has been promoted to general manager, Asia.

MDR Market Growth Fuels Trustwave Momentum

The appointments and promotions of top talent to Trustwave's senior leadership team come during a high-growth period for the managed detection and response (MDR) market.

"MDR is recognized as the next most important advancement in the Managed Security Services (MSS) market, rapidly expanding and demonstrating high double-digit growth," states Martha Vazquez, senior research analyst at IDC Security Services.

"Trustwave is actively elevating the level of our talent to support our strategic direction and growth, as well as heavily investing in integrating innovative technologies like machine learning and cloud capabilities into our Fusion Platform," said Trustwave CEO Eric Harmon. "We are combatting the surging advanced threat landscape and answering the market's need for world-class managed detection and response by continuing to evolve."

IDC Recognizes Trustwave's Strategic Direction and MDR Investments

Leading market intelligence firm IDC published a new commentary, "Trustwave Executes Strategic Initiatives to Focus on MDR," (Doc lcUS4772532, May 2021) which dives into the company's strategic direction and emphasis on its purpose-built and cloud-native Trustwave Fusion open XDR platform.

IDC states, "Trustwave has indicated a tremendous focus and investment in the Fusion Platform." According to the IDC Link, "Trustwave sees the cloud-native platform playing a critical role in its broader vision in the cloud security services space as the aggregator of cloud platforms from a security perspective, connecting 'all of the relevant dots' in the multi-cloud world."

Trustwave Receives Top Industry Accolades

Trustwave was named a Strong Performer and one of the top 9 "Providers That Matter Most" to clients in terms of current capability in the first-ever Forrester Wave for Managed Detection and Response. Trustwave was also recognized as a leader in the Q3 2020 Forrester Wave for Global Managed Security Services Providers positioning itself to strongly execute in the pure-play MDR market and, with its leadership in MSS, excel in crossover MDR/MSS service offerings.

Trustwave recently won "Top Managed Security Operations Center (SOC)" in the Microsoft Security 20/20 Awards and the "Market Leader in Global Managed Threat Detection and Response" category in the 2021 Global Infosec Awards.

To read the full IDC Link, "Trustwave Executes Strategic Initiatives to Focus on MDR," visit this page. For more information about Trustwave Managed Detection and Response, please visit our website.

About Trustwave

Trustwave is a leading cybersecurity and managed security services provider focused on threat detection and response. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of managed security services, consulting and professional services, and data protection technology, Trustwave helps businesses embrace digital transformation securely. Trustwave is a Singtel company and the global security arm of Singtel, Optus and NCS, with customers in 96 countries.

For more information about Trustwave, visit https://www.trustwave.com.

