Mittwoch, 26.05.2021
Meilenstein und noch “Geheiminformation”: “Eine richtig große Sensation”…
PR Newswire
26.05.2021 | 16:28
Betspin.com is Expanding to Peru, Colombia and Mexico

STOCKHOLM, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former casino Betspin had rebranded as a live casino review site last year and continues to grow in the international gambling sphere non-stop. Already targeting most of the Southeast Asian countries

Betspin has entered the rapidly growing Latin American casino sector with Peru, Colombia and Mexico markets. Providing educational information on gambling laws, usable payment methods and listing available casinos in each country, Betspin seems to be determined to become a global brand in the live casino world. Owned by one of the industry leaders Gaming Innovation Group, Betspin plans to expand to new markets each month.

General inquiries: contact@betspin.com
Sales and advertising inquiries: sales@betspin.com
Support and assistance: support@betspin.com
Website feedback: admin@betspin.com

CONTACT:

gustave seeberg
gustave.seeberg@gig.com
+4526608652

