Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Result of AGM 26-May-2021 / 14:55 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company") Result of AGM eve Sleep, the direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland and France, announces that all resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed. Each of the resolutions put to the Meeting were voted on by way of a poll. The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows: Shares Marked As Resolution Votes Votes Withheld / Votes for % against % Abstentions (* indicates special resolution) 1. To receive the Company's annual report and accounts for the 25,461,885 100 0 0 0 period ended 31 December 2020 2. To elect Cheryl Calverley as a Director 25,274,120 99.38 157,765 0.62 30,000 3. To elect Masood Choudhry as a Director 25,274,120 99.38 157,765 0.62 30,000 4. To elect Mike Lloyd as a Director 25,274,120 99.38 157,765 0.62 30,000 5. To re-elect Thomas Enraght-Moony as a Director 25,311,885 99.53 120,000 0.47 30,000 6. To re-elect Tim Parfitt as a Director 25,311,885 99.53 120,000 0.47 30,000 7. To re-elect James Sturrock as a Director 25,311,885 99.53 120,000 0.47 30,000 8. To re-appoint Nexia Smith & Williamson as 25,274,120 99.26 187,765 0.74 0 Auditors of the Company 9. To authorise the Directors to fix the remuneration of the 25,341,885 99.53 120,000 0.47 0 Auditors 10. To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares under 25,122,323 99.00 251,043 0.99 87,356 section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 11*. To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares on a non-pre-emptive basis in accordance with sections 570 and 573 of 25,152,323 99.12 221,043 0.87 87,356 the Companies Act 2006 12*. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights 25,172,745 99.40 150,000 0.59 137,977 for an acquisition or specified capital investment NOTES: Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the Meeting have been included in the "For" 1. total for the appropriate resolution. Votes "For" and "Against" any resolution are expressed as a percentage (rounded to two decimal places) of 2. votes validly cast for that resolution. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares 3. voted "For" or "Against" any resolution. The full text of the resolutions passed at the Meeting can be found in the Notice of Meeting which is 4. available on the Company's website at: https://investor.evesleep.co.uk/ 5. These poll results (inclusive of proxy results lodged before the Meeting) will be available shortly on the Company's website at: https://investor.evesleep.co.uk/

eve Sleep plc Cheryl Calverley, Chief Executive Officer via M7 Communications LTD Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer finnCap Ltd - Nominated Adviser and Broker Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500 Matt Goode / Teddy Whiley - Corporate Finance Alice Lane - Equity Capital Markets M7 Communications LTD - PR/IR Tel: +44(0)7903 089 543 Mark Reed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Category Code: RAG TIDM: EVE LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 Sequence No.: 107624 EQS News ID: 1201032 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1201032&application_name=news

