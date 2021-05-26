Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Meilenstein und noch “Geheiminformation”: “Eine richtig große Sensation”…
Eve Sleep plc: Result of AGM

Eve Sleep plc (EVE) 
Eve Sleep plc: Result of AGM 
26-May-2021 / 14:55 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company") 
 
 
Result of AGM 
 
eve Sleep, the direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland and France, announces that all 
resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed. 
Each of the resolutions put to the Meeting were voted on by way of a poll. The results of the poll for each resolution 
were as follows: 
 
                                                 Shares Marked As 
Resolution                                      Votes    Votes Withheld / 
                                  Votes for  %   against %  Abstentions 
(* indicates special resolution) 
 
1. To receive the Company's annual report and accounts for the  25,461,885 100  0    0  0 
period ended 31 December 2020 
2. To elect Cheryl Calverley as a Director            25,274,120 99.38 157,765 0.62 30,000 
3. To elect Masood Choudhry as a Director             25,274,120 99.38 157,765 0.62 30,000 
4. To elect Mike Lloyd as a Director               25,274,120 99.38 157,765 0.62 30,000 
5. To re-elect Thomas Enraght-Moony as a Director         25,311,885 99.53 120,000 0.47 30,000 
6. To re-elect Tim Parfitt as a Director             25,311,885 99.53 120,000 0.47 30,000 
7. To re-elect James Sturrock as a Director            25,311,885 99.53 120,000 0.47 30,000 
8. To re-appoint Nexia Smith & Williamson as 
                                  25,274,120 99.26 187,765 0.74 0 
Auditors of the Company 
9. To authorise the Directors to fix the remuneration of the   25,341,885 99.53 120,000 0.47 0 
Auditors 
10. To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares under   25,122,323 99.00 251,043 0.99 87,356 
section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 
11*.  To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares on a 
non-pre-emptive basis in accordance with sections 570 and 573 of  25,152,323 99.12 221,043 0.87 87,356 
the Companies Act 2006 
12*. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights  25,172,745 99.40 150,000 0.59 137,977 
for an acquisition or specified capital investment 
NOTES: 
 
 
       Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the Meeting have been included in the "For" 
1.      total for the appropriate resolution. 
 
       Votes "For" and "Against" any resolution are expressed as a percentage (rounded to two decimal places) of 
2.      votes validly cast for that resolution. 
 
       A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares 
3.      voted "For" or "Against" any resolution. 
 
       The full text of the resolutions passed at the Meeting can be found in the Notice of Meeting which is 
4.      available on the Company's website at: https://investor.evesleep.co.uk/ 
 
5.      These poll results (inclusive of proxy results lodged before the Meeting) will be available shortly on 
       the Company's website at: https://investor.evesleep.co.uk/

For enquiries, please contact: 

eve Sleep plc 
 
Cheryl Calverley, Chief Executive Officer 
                       via M7 Communications LTD 
Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer 
finnCap Ltd - Nominated Adviser and Broker 
                       Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500 
Matt Goode / Teddy Whiley - Corporate Finance 
 
Alice Lane - Equity Capital Markets 
M7 Communications LTD - PR/IR         Tel: +44(0)7903 089 543 
Mark Reed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BYWMFT51 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     EVE 
LEI Code:   2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 
Sequence No.: 107624 
EQS News ID:  1201032 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1201032&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2021 09:55 ET (13:55 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
