Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of paid subscription shares in H&D Wireless Holding AB (241/21)

With effect from May 27, 2021, the paid subscription shares in H&D Wireless Holding ABwill be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: HDW BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0016013510 Order book ID: 226423 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB