Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights of H&D Wireless Holding AB (240/21)

With effect from May 27, 2021, the subscription rights in H&D Wireless Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 01, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: HDW TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0016013502 Order book ID: 26439 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB