Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights of H&D Wireless Holding AB (240/21)

With effect from May 27, 2021, the subscription rights in H&D Wireless Holding
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until
and including June 01, 2021. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   HDW TR B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0016013502              
Order book ID:  26439                  
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
