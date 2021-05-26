The "Europe Cable Joint Market Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the Europe cable joint market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021- 2028), considering 2020 as the base year

Growth in the electrical and electronic industry due to the increasing production of electrical products is a prime factor propelling market growth of cable joints. Rapid urbanization coupled with the robust growth of the power sector around the globe is also expected to propel the market growth of the cable joint.

Up-gradation in the electronic infrastructure across emerging markets coupled with the development in the various manufacturing sectors such as automotive, oil &gas, mining, and petrochemicals, etc. are further anticipated to augment the market growth of cable joints. Technological advancement in the cable joints by manufacturers is another major factor expected to fuel the market growth.

Market Dynamics

Increasing railway projects is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for railways in developed countries is increasing the demand for better rail infrastructure. In addition, some of the countries in Europe are also planning to invest in railway infrastructure, which increases the demand for cables cable joints in the region.

For instance, in 2020, Britain railways planned to invest approximately $50,000 million for the development of new trains and upgrading existing tracks. Furthermore, increasing safety concerns in the railway industry are also driving the market growth. The advancements in technologies can lead to higher energy consumption.

To minimize power consumption, most of the companies are focusing on developing energy-efficient systems, which consume less electric energy. Railway manufacturers are focusing on improving the safety and security of railways by replacing existing systems with advanced systems. Therefore, the growing installation of high-end electronics and safety features in the metro, light, and high-speed rails is increasing the demand for cable joints in the market.

Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading market players

It profiles leading players in the Europe cable joint market based on the following parameters company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, market capital, key developments, strategies, and future plans

Companies covered as a part of this study include Prysmian Group, General Cable Technologies Corporation (Prysmian Group), Nexans S.A., NKT A/S, ABB Ltd., 3M, Cable Jointing Solutions, Fujikura, Yamuna Power, Cellpack Electrical Products, Connect Cable Accessories Co., Ltd., Consumers Electric Corporation (Pvt) Ltd., IES Components Limited

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decisions regarding future product launches, product upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The Europe cable joint market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, managed service providers, third-party service providers, distributors, new entrants, and value-added resellers

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the Europe cable joint market

Detailed Segmentation

Europe Cable Joint Market, By Type:

Indoor

Outdoor

Europe Cable Joint Market, By End-use Vertical:

Power

Communication

Others

Companies Mentioned

Prysmian Group

General Cable Technologies Corporation (Prysmian Group)

Nexans S.A.

NKT A/S

ABB Ltd.

3M

Cable Jointing Solutions

Fujikura

Yamuna Power

Cellpack Electrical Products

Connect Cable Accessories Co., Ltd.

Consumers Electric Corporation (Pvt) Ltd.

IES Components Limited

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Europe Cable Joint Market, By Type, 2021-2028 (US$ Million)

5. Europe Cable Joint Market, By End-use Vertical, 2021-2028 (US$ Million)

6. Europe Cable Joint Market, By Country, 2021-2028 (US$ Million)

7. Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1i2mml

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526005784/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900