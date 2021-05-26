Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Meilenstein und noch “Geheiminformation”: “Eine richtig große Sensation”…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
26.05.2021 | 16:53
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loans issued by Vattenfall AB on STO Sustainable Bonds (203/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 2 bond loans issued by Vattenfall
AB with effect from 2021-05-27. Last day of trading is set to 2083-05-18,
2083-05-19. The instruments will be listed on STO Sustainable Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=861433
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.