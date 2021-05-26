Cohort has announced that it expects FY21 trading to be in line with consensus expectations, with a better-than-expected cash performance and a record order intake spread across most of the group. However, the Portuguese subsidiary EID has experienced significant order deferrals and leads us to reduce our FY22 EPS estimates by 7%. It leaves the shares trading on an FY22e P/E of 19.9x, a premium to UK defence peers, before growth resumes in FY23 aided by an assumed recovery at EID.

