Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Isofol Medical AB (242/21)

With effect from May 27, 2021, the subscription rights in Isofol Medical AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 07, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ISOFOL TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0016074389 Order book ID: 226475 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from May 27, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Isofol Medical AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including June 14, 2021. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ISOFOL BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0016074397 Order book ID: 226476 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB