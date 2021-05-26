Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Meilenstein und noch “Geheiminformation”: “Eine richtig große Sensation”…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DPV6 ISIN: SE0009581051 Ticker-Symbol: 5IU 
Frankfurt
26.05.21
08:00 Uhr
0,941 Euro
-0,054
-5,43 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ISOFOL MEDICAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ISOFOL MEDICAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
26.05.2021 | 17:05
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Isofol Medical AB (242/21)

With effect from May 27, 2021, the subscription rights in Isofol Medical AB
will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up
until and including June 07, 2021. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   ISOFOL TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0016074389              
Order book ID:  226475                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from May 27, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Isofol Medical
AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue
until and including June 14, 2021. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   ISOFOL BTA               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0016074397              
Order book ID:  226476                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
ISOFOL MEDICAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.