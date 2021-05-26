Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Members Velox Insurance, Johnny Wooten, US Air Purifiers and Titan Roofing Who Benefit From Online Marketing Services Provided by Findit

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT), owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking platform which provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, resulting in indexing in search engines is highlighting: Velox Insurance, Johnny Wooten, US Air Purifiers and Titan Roofing.

In today's release, Findit will be highlighting four featured members that are utilizing Findit marketing services which help improve overall web presence through search and social media. Findit offers a full suite of marketing services to each of these clients, from content creation to social sharing to video production and more to heighten their overall online presence, aiding them in reaching the audience that is looking for them throughout the web.

Our first featured member on Findit is Velox Insurance. Since 2003, they have been serving communities around Atlanta, GA with affordable insurance. Velox Insurance, Inc was established with the goal of providing competitive rates and superior customer service to meet insurance needs of their customers in the Southeast. Their commitment to excellence in providing affordable coverage and value to their customers has propelled their growth to 9 states and 40 locations throughout Georgia and Florida. Velox strives to provide reliable, fast service and to obtain the best coverage at the lowest price for your vehicle, property and business insurance needs. They are able to accomplish these goals by partnering with dozens of major insurance companies, which allows us them to select the appropriate coverage at the best rate in just a short few steps. Customers can visit their online platform to get a quote and purchase immediate coverage online in a matter of minutes. This platform has allowed them to expand to Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Check rates online and compare insurance quotes with Velox to find the best insurance for your home or vehicle.

Follow Velox Insurance on Findit



findit.com/best-car-insurance-quotes

Our second featured member is Johnny Wooten. Johnny Wooten is an auto detailing and car care products store that operates the website johnnywooten.com and is open to the public at their Winston Salem location. Individual car lovers, commercial auto spas and independent detailers can purchase high quality, competitively priced auto detailing products from Johnny Wooten in person or online to baby their car, truck or SUV. Johnny Wooten is committed to exceptional customer service and wants you to be happy with your purchase, offering hassle free returns and exchanges. Their products are perfect for commercial auto detailing shops, too. Findit has produced several videos for Johnny Wooten during their campaign to assist with improving their online presence. Videos are used in content created on Findit and the video in this release is one that was produced for Johnny Wooten.

Follow Johnny Wooten on Findit

findit.com/car-care-products

Our third featured member is US Air Purifiers. US Air Purifiers LLC is a USA based small business that is family owned by a female (WOSB) and a disabled, retired veteran. Their 5 Star Customer Rating and A+ BBB review among other certificates originate from their basic business philosophy, the backbone of their company: "Treat each and every customer the way we want to be treated". They have a wide range of residential and commercial air purifiers to meet your air cleaning needs. From air purifiers that purify the air in a single room to the entire home, customers can shop by brand, size, filter type, use, and price. They also have a great selection of silent air purifiers for living spaces, bedrooms, nurseries and home offices. Customers who need assistance with selecting the right purifier for their needs can call US Air Purifiers at 888-231-1463.

Follow US Air Purifiers on Findit

findit.com/airpurifiers

Our final featured member is Titan Roofing. Titan Roofing has had an on-going monthly marketing campaign with Findit for several years now. They have claimed a total of 17 names on Findit to target the services that they offer in the areas that they provide those services in. Titan Roofing is a locally owned and operated roofing company in Charleston, SC, that serves the Greater Charleston Area, including Mount Pleasant, Goose Creek, Summerville, Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head, and more. Recently, Titan Roofing acquired a sheet metal fabrication machine, the Cidan K25-30 Combi, and they now offer professional sheet metal fabrication services for metal roofing for other roofing companies, businesses, and individuals. Findit's campaign shifted focus to this new service across Charleston, SC, to help improve exposure for keywords surrounding metal roofing fabrication services and sheet metal fabrication.

Titan Roofing has expanded their marketing campaign to cover three new areas: Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island, and Beaufort. Findit set up three new Findit sites for these new locations, targeting metal roofing installation services and metal roofing repair services for both residential and commercial property owners. Get in touch with Titan Roofing today by calling 843-647-3183.

Follow Titan Roofing on Findit

findit.com/charleston-metal-roofing-contractors

Claim your Name on Findit today with a Findit URL. Findit URLs are $9.95 per month, and each name only exists once on Findit. There is no limit to the number of URLs that you can have, and URLs that are not renewed on a monthly basis do have the ability to be claimed by other people or businesses.

Some of the videos embedded in this release were produced by Findit as part of the marketing campaigns provided to these companies.

Findit also welcomes individuals who are looking to post the content that they want seen and shared without censorship. Findit does not have algorithms in place that controls which posts show up and which posts do not and does not censor content unless it is of pornographic or terroristic nature or inciting violence.

Want to be a featured member on Findit? Get in touch with us at 404-443-3224 or email clark@findit.com.

Download the Findit App today and let the world see what you have to say and share with them.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com, which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share, and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines, which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

