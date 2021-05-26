Aktana Expands Leadership Team to Drive Global AI Strategy in Life Sciences

One of the UK's most influential women in tech, Bingqian Gao, will build advanced analytics center of excellence to improve omnichannel customer experience in a digital-first world

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aktana, the global leader in intelligent customer engagement for the life sciences industry, announced a strategic investment in its mission to elevate the omnichannel experience for healthcare professionals (HCPs) with its appointment of Bingqian Gao as senior director of global advanced analytics. Prior to Aktana, Bingqian led the data science team at TrueCue, an analytics consultancy in London. She was the world's first female "Certified Expert" of Alteryx and made ComputerWeekly's 2020 list of Most Influential Women in UK Tech (https://www.computerweekly.com/news/252485588/Most-Influential-Women-in-UK-Tech-The-2020-longlist).

Bingqian started her career as a research analyst at London-based decision behavior consultancy SKIM before moving to analytics consultancy, TrueCue, where she built its data science team from the ground up. She also founded Tiny Viz Talks (https://www.linkedin.com/company/tiny-viz-talks/), a community where data enthusiasts gather and share insights around data analytics and visualization.

At Aktana, Bingqian will lead the company's Advanced Analytics team, dedicated to developing and deploying AI-powered solutions - regionally and globally - that deliver relevant insights and suggestions across the customer journey.

Additionally, Bingqian will also head Aktana's cross-functional Global Advanced Analytics Center of Excellence. The Center will focus on building data analytics and machine learning best practices, methodologies, and tools to help life sciences companies improve omnichannel orchestration in today's digital-first environment. The output from the Analytics COE will also include pre-built components that customers can use to develop and deploy their own AI solutions on the Aktana platform, accelerating the time to value of their data science investments.

"COVID-19 has forced many pharma companies to move through digital transformation at an unprecedented speed. The rapid pace of change underscores the need for a solid analytical foundation to ensure the robust delivery of brand strategy and build positive customer relationships," said Bingqian. "I strongly believe in the power of data science to uncover valuable insights and inform decision-making. Aktana's new COE will establish and implement best practices that reliably deliver personalized, accessible, and actionable insights to our life sciences customers."

Aktana works with more than half of the world's top-20 pharmaceutical companies to incorporate data and insights across all sources, creating a personalized, omnichannel customer experience. Its Contextual Intelligence Engine includes sophisticated automation and AI tools honed over 10 years and more than 300 global deployments. Aktana's modular architecture and pre-built use case library also ensure the solution can be deployed rapidly and flexibly scaled up or down as needed.

"Bingqian is an analytics luminary. She exemplifies the experience, savvy, and passion that will propel advanced analytics in commercial life sciences into a new era," said Derek Choy, COO of Aktana. "We are fortunate to have a next-generation leader helping accelerate global adoption of AI."

About Aktana Inc

Aktana is a pioneer in intelligent engagement for the global life sciences industry. Its Contextual Intelligence Engine leverages a proprietary blend of AI, human insight, and other advanced technologies to help life sciences teams coordinate and optimize personalized omnichannel engagement with healthcare providers. Committed to customer success and innovation, Aktana has empowered more than 300 brands to capitalize on data investments, drive productivity, and continually improve campaign performance. More than half of the top-20 global pharmaceutical companies are Aktana customers. Headquartered in San Francisco, Aktana also has offices in Philadelphia, London, Barcelona, Bucharest, Tokyo, Osaka, Shanghai, Beijing, Sydney, Pune, and Sao Paulo. For more information, visit www.aktana.com (http://www.aktana.com/).

Additional Information:

Learn more about Aktana's Contextual Intelligence Engine: aktana.com/Contextual-Intelligence (https://www.aktana.com/contextual-intelligence/)

Listen to Aktana's podcast here (https://podcast.aktana.com/public/94/Contextual-Intelligence-6fb9e018)

Connect with Aktana on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/aktana (http://linkedin.com/company/aktana)

Follow @aktana_inc on Twitter: twitter.com/aktana_inc (http://twitter.com/aktana_inc)

Like Aktana on Facebook: facebook.com/aktanainc (http://facebook.com/aktanainc)

Media Contacts:

Lisa Barbadora

lbarbadora@barbadoraink.com (mailto:lbarbadora@barbadoraink.com)

(610) 420-3413