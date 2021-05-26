Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Approximately 17% Year-over-Year increase in Sales for Mother's Day 2021

Company expects momentum to continue with strong Y-o-Y growth of Father's Day and Graduation 2021 sales

LAKE BARRINGTON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Yunhong CTI Ltd. (Nasdaq:CTIB) ("Yunhong CTI" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of custom film products, foil and latex novelty balloons, and flexible packaging products, announced that preliminary, unaudited sales results for Mother's Day 2021 increased approximately 17% year-over-year across all of its Mother's Day specific product categories.

"We are very pleased to report that the very strong customer orders that were in our pipeline for Mother's Day 2021 were fulfilled," said Jana M. Schwan, Chief Operating Officer of Yunhong CTI. "Our strong year-over-year growth in Mother's Day orders reflects the underlying quality and reliability of our product offerings, combined with our ability to quickly add production capacity to service this increased demand. This strong start to 2021 is encouraging and we expect to see increased sales for Father's Day and Graduations in 2021."

The Company's preliminary sales data included herein are subject to completion of its month-end and quarter-end closing process and adjustments. Accordingly, the preliminary sales data included herein may change. The preliminary sales data presented in this press release have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, our management. The preliminary sales data has not been compiled or examined by our independent auditors nor have our independent auditors performed any procedures with respect to this data or expressed any opinion or any form of assurance on such data. In addition, the preliminary sales data is not necessarily indicative of the results to be achieved for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 or for any future period. See "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor."

About Yunhong CTI Ltd.

Yunhong CTI is one of the leading manufacturers and marketers of foil balloons and produces laminated and printed films for commercial uses. Yunhong CTI also distributes Candy Blossoms and other gift items and markets its products throughout the United States and in several other countries. For more information about our business, visit our corporate website at www.ctiindustries.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements (within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) that involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time. These "forward-looking" statements may include, but are not limited to, statements containing words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "goal," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," or similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future results. Although we believe that our opinions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and our actual results may differ substantially from statements made herein. Any failure to achieve or exceed goals or projections would have a negative impact on our financial condition. More information on factors that could affect Yunhong CTI's business and financial results are included in its public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Company Contact:

info@ctiindustries.com

+ 1-847-382-1000

Investor Relations Contact:

TraDigital IR

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@tradigitalir.com

SOURCE: Yunhong CTI Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/649206/Yunhong-CTI-Ltd-Announces-Approximately-17-Year-over-Year-increase-in-Sales-for-Mothers-Day-2021