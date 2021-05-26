Anzeige
Meilenstein und noch “Geheiminformation”: “Eine richtig große Sensation”…
26.05.2021
WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, May 26

26 May 2021

WINCANTON PLC ("Wincanton" or the "Company")

Share transactions by members of the Board of Wincanton

Wincanton plc, the largest British third-party logistics company, announces the following share transactions by members of the Board:

·Anthony Bickerstaff, a Non-executive Director of the Company and Chair of the Audit Committee, purchased 4,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of £4.48 on 25 May 2021.

·Gill Barr, a Non-executive Director of the Company and Chair of the Remuneration Committee, purchased 4,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of £4.45 on 26 May 2021.

·Stewart Oades, the Senior Independent Director of the Company, sold 10,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of £4.47 on 25 May 2021.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameAnthony Bickerstaff
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
PDMR/Non-executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWincanton plc
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc



ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume
4.48054,000
d)Aggregated information n/a - single transaction
e)Date of the transaction25 May 2021
f)Place of the transactionXLON

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameGill Barr
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
PDMR/Non-executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWincanton plc
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc



ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume
£4.45364,000
d)Aggregated information n/a - single transaction

e)Date of the transaction26 May 2021
f)Place of the transactionXLON

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameStewart Oades
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
PDMR/Senior Independent Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWincanton plc
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc



ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume
£4.474110,000
d)Aggregated information n/a - single transaction

e)Date of the transaction25 May 2021
f)Place of the transactionXLON

About Wincanton

Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best known companies.

It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 19,600-strong team operates from more than 200 sites across the country, utilising 3,500 vehicles.

For further information please contact:
Headland Tel: +44 20 3805 4822
Susanna Voyle/ Henry Wallers/ Poppy Ingleson
E: wincanton@headlandconsultancy.com

Wincanton
Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary Tel: +44 1249 710 000

© 2021 PR Newswire
