WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, May 26
26 May 2021
WINCANTON PLC ("Wincanton" or the "Company")
Share transactions by members of the Board of Wincanton
Wincanton plc, the largest British third-party logistics company, announces the following share transactions by members of the Board:
·Anthony Bickerstaff, a Non-executive Director of the Company and Chair of the Audit Committee, purchased 4,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of £4.48 on 25 May 2021.
·Gill Barr, a Non-executive Director of the Company and Chair of the Remuneration Committee, purchased 4,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of £4.45 on 26 May 2021.
·Stewart Oades, the Senior Independent Director of the Company, sold 10,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of £4.47 on 25 May 2021.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Anthony Bickerstaff
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Wincanton plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc
ISIN: GB0030329360
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
| n/a - single transaction
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|25 May 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Gill Barr
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Wincanton plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc
ISIN: GB0030329360
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
| n/a - single transaction
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|26 May 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Stewart Oades
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Wincanton plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc
ISIN: GB0030329360
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
| n/a - single transaction
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|25 May 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON
About Wincanton
Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best known companies.
It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 19,600-strong team operates from more than 200 sites across the country, utilising 3,500 vehicles.
