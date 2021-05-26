WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

26 May 2021

WINCANTON PLC ("Wincanton" or the "Company")

Share transactions by members of the Board of Wincanton

Wincanton plc, the largest British third-party logistics company, announces the following share transactions by members of the Board:

·Anthony Bickerstaff, a Non-executive Director of the Company and Chair of the Audit Committee, purchased 4,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of £4.48 on 25 May 2021.

·Gill Barr, a Non-executive Director of the Company and Chair of the Remuneration Committee, purchased 4,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of £4.45 on 26 May 2021.

·Stewart Oades, the Senior Independent Director of the Company, sold 10,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of £4.47 on 25 May 2021.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Anthony Bickerstaff 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR/Non-executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc







ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume 4.4805 4,000 d) Aggregated information n/a - single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 25 May 2021 f) Place of the transaction XLON

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Gill Barr 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR/Non-executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc







ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume £4.4536 4,000 d) Aggregated information n/a - single transaction



e) Date of the transaction 26 May 2021 f) Place of the transaction XLON

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Stewart Oades 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR/Senior Independent Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc







ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume £4.4741 10,000 d) Aggregated information n/a - single transaction



e) Date of the transaction 25 May 2021 f) Place of the transaction XLON

