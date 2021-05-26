Electromagnetic Interference (EMI/RFI) Filtering Market to gather the valuation of US$ 1.8 Bn by 2030: Growing Use of EMI/RFI Filtering across Industrial Sectors Underscores Growth - TMR

- Increased product use in the telecommunication, automotive, industrial, computers, and consumer electronics industries is estimated to generate lucrative avenues in global EMI/RFI filtering market during assessment period 2020-2030. Beside, increased research activities will boost market expansion.

- On regional front, the market is likely to show prominent growth avenues in Asia Pacific

EMI/RFI Filtering Market: Overview



EMI/RFI filters or EMI suppression filters are gaining traction owing to their ability to offer protection from dangerous impact of electromagnetic interference. The concept of EMI/RFI filtering is in high demand across a wide range of end-user industries such as telecommunication, automotive, industrial, computers, consumer electronics, and other industries.

Owing to this wide range of applications, analysts at Transparency Market Research highlight that the global EMI/RFI filtering market will grow at a CAGR of ~ 4% throughout the assessment period of 2020-2030. The market for EMI/RFI filtering is likely to gather the valuation of US$ 1.8 Bn by the end of forecast period.

EMI/RFI Filtering Market: Key Findings

Growing Product Acceptance Across Industrial Sectors Drives Market Sales

EMI can show adverse impact on devices across various industries. This impact can result into the data loss, downtime, or permanent equipment damage. The impact of EMI on mission-critical functions of various industries such as medical and military field can be more critical. EMI filters are gaining higher acceptance in order to solve all these problems. The product blocks various frequencies of noise and complies changing regulations in different industrial applications including single-phase motor control, washing machines and appliances, military, medical equipment, and single-phase machinery control. As a result, the global EMI/RFI filtering market is gathering lucrative avenues.

Market Likely to Gather Increased Demand Avenues from Telecommunication Industry

Over the period of recent few years, there is extensive growth in the deployment of the fifth generation technology standard for broadband cellular networks. In order to achieve noise-free and smooth communication in high-frequency, the companies in the telecom industry are growing the use of EMI/RFI filtering connectors. As a result, the global EMI/RFI filtering market gathering prodigious demand opportunities from the telecommunication industry.

Market Enterprises Focus on Making Product Cost-Effective

The incorporation of numerous passive components including capacitors, registers, electrometric coils, inductors, and other electronic components in the EMI/RFI filtering devices makes it expensive. As a result, major industry leaders are growing focus toward the research and development activities in order to decrease the price of the EMI/RFI filters.

EMI/RFI Filtering Market: Growth Boosters

EMI/RFI filtering is widely used in telecom infrastructure, industrial motor drive sectors, in automotive battery chargers. Apart from this, the product is increasingly utilized in medical equipment and home appliances. This wide range of product application is projected to generate lucrative avenues in the global MI/RFI filtering market in the years to come.

The companies engaged in the automotive sector are growing the use of EMI/RFI filtering in infotainment, automotive battery chargers, and various additional applications. One of the key factors driving this increased EMI/RFI filters incorporation is their ability to extract surplus current carried through cables and wiring, and allowing the free flow of necessary currents. Thus, the increased adoption of EMI/RFI filters in the automotive industry is likely to generate lucrative avenues in the global EMI/RFI filtering market in the years to come.

This aside, the increased use of EMI/RFI filtering in the industrial sector will boost the growth of the global EMI/RFI filtering market in the years ahead.

EMI/RFI Filtering Market: Well-Established Participants

The report profiles key participants working in the EMI/RFI filtering market. This list includes following names:

AVX Corporation

Astrodyne TDI Corporation

Coilcraft Inc.

API Tech

NXP Semiconductors

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Schaffner

ON Semiconductors

TE Connectivity

TDK Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

TOKIN Corporation

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the Global Electronics and Semiconductor Industry:

SMT Equipment Market - The global SMT equipment market is broadly affected by several factors, including low maintenance design that offers longer service life, rise in demand for PCBs in the consumer electronics sector, and demand from medical and defense fields.

Discrete Diodes Market - The global discrete diodes market is broadly affected by several factors, including usage of discrete diodes in the automotive sector and increasing applications in the consumer electronics sector. Thus, expanding applications of discrete diodes in different sectors is propelling the global market for discrete diodes.

