Increasing Application of Conductive Plastic Compounds in Electrical & Electronics Industry to Drive Sales: Fact.MR

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award winning market research firm Fact.MR's report on the global conductive plastic compounds market projects a healthy growth at a CAGR of over 11%through 2021 & beyond. Demand for conductive plastic compounds is considerably high in the electric & electronics industry.

Surging demand for nanofiller-based conductive plastic compounds within electric and electronic industry is expected to drive sales. Increasing application of conductive plastic compounds in fuel cells and heat exchangers will drive the growth throughout the forecast period. Increasing application of conductive plastic compounds in electric & electrical, automotive and medical industry are providing growth opportunities for market players.

However, as these compounds are not eco-friendly, demand for these compounds are declining in countries such as the U.S., Germany and the UK. Government in these countries have passed strict regulatory policies for the usage of conductive plastic compounds.

But with the expanding automotive and electrical & electronics industry, the sales of conductive plastic compounds are expected to witness a gradual upward trend over the coming years. Also, manufacturers investing in research & development activities to develop sustainable solutions are expected to provide wide growth opportunities in the upcoming decade.

According to Fact.MR's analysis, the global conductive plastic compound market is expected to exceed a valuation of US$ 20.5 billion by 2031-end.

"Increasing application of conductive plastic compounds in automotive and electrical & electronics industry have prompted the manufacturers to come up with sustainable solution and strategies to improve their revenue across developed nations," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways

The conductive plastic compounds market is expected to grow two-fold by 2031-end

by 2031-end Increased application in building & construction will spur sales

In terms of end-use, electric & electrical segment will witness substantial growth for the sale of conductive plastic compounds

Carbon nanotubes based fillers are expected to witness high demand backed by extensive usage in electric & electrical industry

China is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the surging demand of conductive plastic compounds in electric as well as automotive sector

is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the surging demand of conductive plastic compounds in electric as well as automotive sector UK and Germany will witness sluggish growth due to the stringent policies for the use of non-biodegradable plastics

will witness sluggish growth due to the stringent policies for the use of non-biodegradable plastics Steady rise in demand due to increased application in automotive industry will spur the sales of conductive plastic compounds across the U.S.

Competitive Landscape

Product innovation, expansion of product portfolios, strategic partnerships & collaborations with top companies are some of the strategies prominent players rely on to expand their regional as well as global footprints in the industry.

For instance, Novation Solutions LLC, a materials science company that specializes in high-silicone dispersions, in January 2021, announced the launch of PURmix high-consistency rubber (HCR), healthcare plastic compound that enhances electrical properties of silicone rubber, using patent-pending technologies that incorporate a revolutionary single-wall carbon nanotube developed by Zeon Corporation.

In June 2020, Clariant Plastics & Coatings Healthcare Polymer Solutions announced the launch of static-reducing functional plastic compounds, which are able to increase dose reliability when used in drug delivery devices. The plastic compounds are part of the wider medical grade and includes polymers from PE to PEEK.

On March 16th 2021, Green Mantra Technologies, a global innovation leader that utilizes its advanced recycling technology to create unique specialty polymers and plastic compounds from discarded plastics, announced the partnership with HARKE Group, a leading distributor of specialty chemicals in Europe. Through this partnership, the companies aim to expand their customer base on the back of its sustainable solutions.

Prominent conductive plastic compounds manufacturers listed in Fact.MR's report are listed below:

Adell Plastics INC

BASF SE

Coperion K Tron

DowDuPont

Lyondell Basell Industries Holding BV

Mexichem Specialty Compound INC

Polyvision INC

Ravago

RTP Company

SABIC

Sojitz Corporation

Others.

More Valuable Insights on Conductive Plastic Compounds market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents a detailed analysis of the global conductive plastic compounds market. The study divulges essential insights on the major trends and opportunities of global conductive plastic compounds market. To gain a better perspective on the market potential and scope, the market is classified on the basis of:

Resin Type

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polystyrene

Engineering Plastics

Polyamide



Polycarbonate



Polyethylene Terephthalate



Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene



Polybutylene Terephthalate



Polyphenylene Oxide



Others

Thermoplastic Elastomers

Bioplastic

Others

Filler Type

Carbon Black

Carbon Fiber

Carbon Nanotubes

Metals

Others

End-Use

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Buildings & Constructions

Medical Devices

Industrial Machinery

Packaging

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

& Oceania Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Report

What will be the future outlook for the global conductive plastic compounds market?

Which region is the most lucrative for the global conductive plastic compounds market?

How is demand for conductive plastic compounds market rising?

What are the major growth drivers that are expected to prevail the market during the forecast period?

What are the key challenges faced by conductive plastic compounds manufacturers?

What is the impact of Covid-19 on conductive plastic compounds market?

