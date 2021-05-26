Anzeige
26.05.2021 | 17:34
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Director Declaration

London, May 26

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Director Declaration

As required by Listing Rule 9.6.14R, BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification that Dr Nigel Burton, a non-executive director of the Company, has joined the Board of Location Sciences Group plc as a non-executive director with effect from 25 May 2021.

Enquiries:

Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098

Date: 26 May 2021

