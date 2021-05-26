DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: UPDATE ON PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATION APPLICATION



26.05.2021 / 17:30

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, "Steinhoff" or the "Steinhoff Group") provides the following update in respect of the application for provisional liquidation of SIHNV ("the Liquidation Application") made by the entities affiliated with the former shareholders of Tekkie Town (Pty) Ltd ("Tekkie Town Claimants") in the Western Cape Division of the High Court of South Africa (the "Court") previously announced by the Company on 13 May 2021.

Yesterday (25 May 2021), the Court directed that the hearing will take place between 1 September and 3 September 2021. The Court also set a timetable for the Parties, including any intervening parties, to deliver papers in the Liquidation Application and / or in support of applications to intervene in the Liquidation Application, prior to the hearing of the Liquidation Application.

Further updates in relation to Steinhoff settlement process and related matters will be provided in due course.

Further Information

Further updates will be provided following the various processes and court hearings identified above as and when appropriate.

Claimants will be able to review additional information in relation to the Steinhoff Group global settlement and submit their claim details on the following website: www.SteinhoffSettlement.com.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, South Africa

26 May 2021