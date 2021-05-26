Research Development innovation loan: €750,000.

Investment seed loan: €500,000.

Valbiotis (FR0013254851 ALVAL, PEA/SME eligible) (Paris:ALVAL), a Research and Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases, announces the continued support from Bpifrance, with a €1.25 million innovation support loan.

Jocelyn PINEAU, CFO and member of the Board of Directors, comments: "The Company has made very significant progress in the first six months of 2021. The funds from our recent capital increase and these new innovation loans secure our financial situation for the foreseeable future, allowing us to focus confidently on the implementation of our scientific and commercial roadmap. We would like to take this occasion to thank the public authorities, our partners, and all our institutional and individual shareholders for their support. Bpifrance has stood alongside Valbiotis since the company was created in 2014. This long-term support is a tremendous encouragement to continue our innovation efforts, as we accelerate our research programs."

The €750,000 R&D innovation loan ("prêt innovation R&D") has a 0.76% yearly flat rate and a 88-month duration, with a deferred capital amortization period followed by a linear amortization period, with a first payment in arrears scheduled for December 31, 2021.

The €500,000 investment seed loan has a 3.52% yearly flat rate and a 8-year duration, with a reimbursement over 20 quarterly payments, in arrears, after a 36-month deferred period during which only interests will be paid.

About Valbiotis

Valbiotis is a Research Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases in response to unmet medical needs.

Valbiotis has adopted an innovative approach, aiming to revolutionize healthcare by developing a new class of health nutrition products designed to reduce the risk of major metabolic diseases, based on a multi-target approach enabled by the use of plant-based ingredients.

Its products are intended to be licensed to players in the health sector.

Created at the beginning of 2014 in La Rochelle, the Company has forged numerous partnerships with leading academic centers. The Company has established three sites in France: Périgny, La Rochelle (17) and Riom (63).

Valbiotis is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and has been recognized as an "Innovative Company" by the BPI label. Valbiotis has also been awarded "Young Innovative Company" status and has received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs via the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). Valbiotis is a PEA-SME eligible company.

For more information about Valbiotis, please visit: www.valbiotis.com

Name: Valbiotis

ISIN code: FR0013254851

Mnemonic code: ALVAL

EnterNext PEA-PME 150

