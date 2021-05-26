FLEX LNG: Flex LNG - Annual General Meeting 2021

FLEX LNG LTD. (the "Company") advises that the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on May 26, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Par-la-Ville Place, 4th Floor, 14 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020 were presented to the Meeting.

In addition, the following resolutions were passed:

To set the maximum number of Directors to be not more than eight.

To resolve that vacancies in the number of Directors be designated as casual vacancies and that the Board of Directors be authorised to fill such vacancies as and when it deems fit.

To re-elect David McManus as a Director of the Company.

To re-elect Ola Lorentzon as a Director of the Company.

To re-elect Nikolai Grigoriev as a Director of the Company.

To re-elect Steen Jakobsen as a Director of the Company.

To re-appoint Ernst & Young AS of Oslo, Norway, as auditor and to authorize the Directors to determine their remuneration.

To approve remuneration of the Company's Board of Directors of a total amount of fees not to exceed US$400,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Hamilton, Bermuda

May 26, 2021