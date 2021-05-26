2nd Chances Saves Lives: Season One of "2nd Chance Saves Lives" Coming to Fox Network this Spring

Show Provides a Spotlight to the Voices of Under-Privileged Individuals Deserving Representation and the Opportunity for a Second Chance at Success

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Today, Plugstar Entertainment PR is proud to announce 2nd Chance TV Shows and Production - an organization dedicated to lending a hand to those in need - has announced that Season One of the production company's namesake talk show will be debuting on the Fox Network in Spring 2021. The talk show, produced by Founder Paul Nutall and Co-Founder Tiffany Nutall, is part of the organization's larger mission of telling the stories of the underprivileged individuals deserving representation, with a mission to clear obstacles in the path toward health, success, and fulfillment. 2nd Chance Save Lives offers down-and-out individuals an opportunity for another shot at life while offering people in a position to help the chance to do so. The talk show will be hosted by the talent of Dawn Neufeld (former cast member on VH1's Football Wives and host of The Broadcast) and Jackie Christie (a producer and actress known for Basketball Wives of LA). The official airing dates will be announced in the coming months.

Each of the 12 episodes for Season One of 2nd Chance Saves Lives centers around a story from a roster of culturally diverse, deserving individuals who are facing some form of adversity in their lives, including those in need of organ transplants, stem cell therapy treatments, child and foster care services, disease prevention, prison reform, drug and rehab help, homelessness, serious legal troubles, disaster recovery, unemployment, and financial assistance, and so much more. To defeat the feeling of surrender and isolation, the show gives exposure and assists in building relationships between people who need help and individuals across the country who want to offer support by sharing the stories of overcoming hardships and transforming their quality of life.

"2nd Chance Saves Lives is a testament to the kindness of humanity as we aim to give individuals, who would otherwise solely rely on government assistance, a leg up," said 2nd Chance Saves Lives Founder Paul Nutall. "We are helping people who have lost hope entirely, that believe they will never find the help they desperately need. Thank you to Fox Network for giving us the opportunity to literally change the course of their lives for the better."

"Our mission with 2nd Chance Saves Lives is to help others be victorious. Our organization and production team has worked to remove obstacles from so many individuals who are just looking for a break and a chance at happiness," said 2nd Chance Saves Lives Co-founder Tiffany Nutall. "The greatest impact of this show is that we are able to help remove the obstacles in the way of that happiness. Times are tough and there are so many Americans out there looking to give their fellow man a helping hand - we're giving them the ability to do so."

The Personal Journeys That 2nd Chance Saves Lives Season One Empowers Include:

Former 2x World Champion, professional boxer, and Olympic medalist Chris Byrd, as he seeks to restart his career after facing a life-threatening health issue.

Larry Griggs as he deals with the financial pressure of opening his own medical business in a deprived low-income community.

Entrepreneur Cici Mackey as she overcomes her abusive and criminal past influenced by her parents in order to give her daughter a better life.

Suzanne Tolbert as seeks to overcome the memories of her deadly drug addiction and the consequences that it brought along in her life.

Stephanie Beck as she seeks to make sure a terrible wrong done to her happens to no one else.

Jeffrey Mendoza as he seeks to overcome his past life as a member of a gang and rebuild his life in a way that positively serves his community while bettering his life.

Britney Grant as she seeks to start an inspirational business for the youth after overcoming a life-changing medical implication.

Johenny Volquez as she seeks to overcome her troubling childhood and end the cycle of instability for her daughter and family.

Anna Nyakana who is working to overcome a life dictated to her by her childhood circumstance and her status as a refugee by writing books that will educate the youth.

Kimberly Trapani who seeks to overcome a history of traumatic loss and stability to become self-reliant.

Alonzo Herran, seeking to make his break with his films in the film industry.

Ca-Asia Allen, seeking a second chance after experiencing teen pregnancy and the tragic loss of the baby's father at a very young age-and the financial difficulties that she continues to face today.

Those seeking to support the show and its guests may contribute online.

About 2nd Chance Saves Lives

The 2nd Chance Saves Lives TV Shows and Production, founded by Paul and Tiffany Nutall, is an organization and production company focused on lending a helping hand to those in need.

