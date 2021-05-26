Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Meilenstein und noch “Geheiminformation”: “Eine richtig große Sensation”…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W62L ISIN: FR0011584549 Ticker-Symbol: 2MN 
Frankfurt
26.05.21
18:40 Uhr
0,108 Euro
+0,023
+27,06 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MONTAGNE ET NEIGE DEVELOPPEMENT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MONTAGNE ET NEIGE DEVELOPPEMENT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0860,10318:57
Actusnews Wire
26.05.2021 | 18:12
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MND: New major snowmaking project in Russia

MND, the French industrial group specializing in ropeway mobility, snowmaking systems, mountain safety and sensational leisure infrastructures, has been selected in an international tender to supply a new automatic snowmaking system for the Veduchi ski resort, in Russia. This site is destined to become one of the leading tourist destinations in the Caucasus mountain range. The contract, worth 8 million euros excluding VAT, will run for two years, in 2021 and 2022.

After the recent commercial success achieved in the conclusion of the contract for the supply of two cable cars for the implementation of the project for the construction of the ski resort "Mamison", the MND Group has been selected to secure the snowmaking of the Veduchi site, a new mountain tourist destination under construction.

At Veduchi, MND SNOW will deliver a state-of-the-art automatic snowmaking system that will enable operators to guarantee snowmaking on 50 hectares of ski slopes while fully controlling water resources. The project integrates 165 automated snowmaking solutions using management software developed by MND SNOW to optimize energy consumption and optimize production volumes as well as facilitate snowmaking operation. The equipment is entirely designed and manufactured in France. Civil works and installation will be carried out by the project's general contractor, the local construction company Chus. MND's teams will supervise the entire two-year project and train the ski area operator.

This new commercial success confirms the Group's global offering strategy and its presence in Russia, as well as MND's ability to support strategic infrastructure projects for mobility and snowmaking.

About Veduchi
The Veduchi site is being built in the Kharachoy-Akhk river valley in the Itum-Kalinsky district, located less than two hours' drive from Grozny airport. With the involvement of international experts, including the French group Compagnie des Alpes, who have planned this 4-season outdoor recreation site, a diversified ski infrastructure has been designed and has been under construction since 2018. With the development of the north-facing slope of the Daneduk Massif, Veduchi will be able to offer a longer ski season (from November to April) to its customers, while diversified summer recreation activities are developed.
Learn more: Veduchi

About MND
MND is a French industrial group specializing in ropeway mobility, snowmaking systems, mountain safety and sensational leisure infrastructures. With more than 3,000 customers in 49 countries, MND contributes daily to the mobility, leisure and safety of all by offering proven and sustainable solutions based on its experience in the mountains. Based in Savoie, France, MND has 300 employees and relies on 7 international distribution subsidiaries and 28 distributors to develop its activities worldwide. MND is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0011584549 - ALMND).
Learn more: www.mnd.com

Contacts

Press Relations
Alexandre Bérard
+33 (0)6 45 42 95 46 - alex@alternativemedia.fr		Financial Press Relations
Serena Boni
+33 (0)4 72 1804 92 - sboni@actus.fr		Investor Relations
Mathieu Omnes
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 92 - momnes@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: m2xxkcabYmecxp+cY5hoaZOYam+Sw5KWZpWVm2NoasiUZ5tomGdlaZTIZm9qmG5m
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-69390-mnd-snow-contract-russia-en-vdef.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
MONTAGNE ET NEIGE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.