ROBERTET: ECOM FOOD INDUSTRIES ACQUIRING

Robertet SA

37 Avenue Sidi Brahim 06130 Grasse - France

Société anonyme au capital de 5 754 612 € Rcs Grasse B 415 750 660

26 May 2021

Robertet is pleased to announce that they have acquired Ecom Food Industries of Toronto, Canada. Ecom is a North American based leader and manufacturer of specialty natural flavors and extracts. Ecom is focused on providing all-natural products and value-added services to the food and beverage, health, nutraceutical and cosmetic industries.

"The Ecom client and product portfolio perfectly complements Robertet's own and we look forward to combining the strengths of both organizations to better serve consumer needs. Our DNA is a product line consistent with all natural, botanically sourced ingredients and value added products to suit consumer needs. Ecom fits perfectly within this strategy and we look forward to welcoming Ecom into the Robertet family." - Philippe Maubert, Chairman, Robertet Groupe.

"Ecom is excited to begin the next chapter of its history as a part of the Robertet Group and its more than 170-year history in this industry as one of its pillars. The complementary nature of this combination is evident in the family-owned and operated nature or our companies." - David Soknacki, Founder, Ecom Food Industries.

About Robertet

ROBERTET S.A. was founded in 1850 in Grasse, France and is the worldwide leader in Naturals. Robertet is the only fragrance, flavor and ingredient company fully integrated at each step of the creation process - from the source ingredient to the final fragrance and flavor. Today, Robertet is represented in over 50 countries and has approximately 2,030 employees worldwide.

Visit www.robertet.com for more details.

About Ecom Food Industries

Ecom Food Industries was established in 1986 with an expansion into botanical extraction and various specialty blends over the years. Additional product lines in antioxidants, natural flavors and the health and beauty arena complement these businesses. With 35 employees, Ecom is based in Toronto, Canada.

Visit www.ecomfoods.com for more details.

Conexus Capital Advisors (www.conexus-ca.com) initiated the transaction and assisted in the negotiations.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

yZhvaJealZfJyZtxaJdqmGVpmGxikmicm5OexGFxaJqdZ25jmpxnbJbLZm9qmGtr

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-69365-press-release-ecom-26.05.pdf